Fidelis Anosike Ex Wife {April} Curios? Read Here!

The guide shares details of Rita Dominic and her new boyfriend, Fidelis Anosike Ex Wife, read for details.

Are you a fan of famous Nigerian actress Rita Dominic? If you follow her on Instagram, you probably know that she recently married Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike. The actress shared an Instagram post with a picture of her beau and confirmed their engagement on 5th April 2022.

Soon after the post, her fans searched deeply about the Nigerian entrepreneur and Daily Times publisher. All her fans in the United States, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom are searching online to know more about the entrepreneur and Fidelis Anosike Ex Wife.

About Fidelis Anosike and His Marriages!

Fidelis Anosike is the renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and publisher of a national newspaper, the Daily Times. He is a native of Anambra State and was born in 1966. The entrepreneur belongs to a family of eight kids, of which there are girls and five are boys.

According to sources, Fidelis Anosike was already married to two different women. But, they were separated via divorce. However, the entrepreneur has not mentioned the names of his previous two wives. He has been married two times, and both the marriages were unsuccessful, and they were separated.

Fidelis Anosike Net Worth and Career!

Fidelis Anosike is the publisher, entrepreneur, and founder of Folio Media Group. He is a 56 years old successful Nigerian entrepreneur who graduated from the University of Benin. Today, he owns multiple businesses and serves as the publisher of the national newspaper, Daily Times Nigeria.

The expected net worth of the entrepreneur ranges from $1 to $2 million. However, it is the guesswork of some sources and not the confirmed net worth. So, we can’t confirm exactly the entrepreneur’s net worth as of now. After the announcement, Rita’s fans now want to know Who is Fidelis Anosike.

Fidelis Anosike Personal Life – Is He Married Before!

Rita Dominic, the Nigerian actress, recently on 5th April announced her engagement with Nigerian publisher and entrepreneur Fidelis Anosike. Soon after the announcement, people started searching for the personal life of Fidelis Anosike.

She also added that he would be her husband and they finally engaged and married on 19th April 2022, as per Wiki Page. All her fans were shocked after the news and started searching for more details, and they wanted to know Is Fidelis Anosike Married Before.

So, Rita Dominic is not his first wife as he was already married twice and divorced earlier.

However, the name and details of his previous wives are not revealed, and hence we can’t share the details of his previous marriages.

Conclusion

Rita Dominic recently made a shocking announcement on her official Instagram page. She shocked her fans by announcing her much-awaited engagement with her beau, Fidelis Anosike.

After the news broke out, all her fans started searching for the publisher and entrepreneur, and they were looking for Fidelis Anosike Ex Wife. However, it is revealed that Fidelis Anosike was already married twice and divorced before getting engaged to Rita.

Do you have any other updates to share about Fidelis Anosike? Please share it in the comment section.

