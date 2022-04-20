DODBUZZ
News

Fidelis Anosike Ex Wife {April} Curios? Read Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

The guide shares details of Rita Dominic and her new boyfriend, Fidelis Anosike Ex Wife, read for details. 

Are you a fan of famous Nigerian actress Rita Dominic? If you follow her on Instagram, you probably know that she recently married Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike. The actress shared an Instagram post with a picture of her beau and confirmed their engagement on 5th April 2022.

Soon after the post, her fans searched deeply about the Nigerian entrepreneur and Daily Times publisher. All her fans in the United States, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom are searching online to know more about the entrepreneur and Fidelis Anosike Ex Wife.          

About Fidelis Anosike and His Marriages! 

Fidelis Anosike is the renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and publisher of a national newspaper, the Daily Times. He is a native of Anambra State and was born in 1966. The entrepreneur belongs to a family of eight kids, of which there are girls and five are boys. 

According to sources, Fidelis Anosike was already married to two different women. But, they were separated via divorce. However, the entrepreneur has not mentioned the names of his previous two wives. He has been married two times, and both the marriages were unsuccessful, and they were separated.  

Fidelis Anosike Net Worth and Career!

Fidelis Anosike is the publisher, entrepreneur, and founder of Folio Media Group. He is a 56 years old successful Nigerian entrepreneur who graduated from the University of Benin. Today, he owns multiple businesses and serves as the publisher of the national newspaper, Daily Times Nigeria. 

The expected net worth of the entrepreneur ranges from $1 to $2 million. However, it is the guesswork of some sources and not the confirmed net worth. So, we can’t confirm exactly the entrepreneur’s net worth as of now.  After the announcement, Rita’s fans now want to know Who is Fidelis Anosike.

Fidelis Anosike Personal Life – Is He Married Before!

Rita Dominic, the Nigerian actress, recently on 5th April announced her engagement with Nigerian publisher and entrepreneur Fidelis Anosike. Soon after the announcement, people started searching for the personal life of Fidelis Anosike.

She also added that he would be her husband and they finally engaged and married on 19th April 2022, as per Wiki Page. All her fans were shocked after the news and started searching for more details, and they wanted to know Is Fidelis Anosike Married Before.

So, Rita Dominic is not his first wife as he was already married twice and divorced earlier.

However, the name and details of his previous wives are not revealed, and hence we can’t share the details of his previous marriages. 

Conclusion

Rita Dominic recently made a shocking announcement on her official Instagram page. She shocked her fans by announcing her much-awaited engagement with her beau, Fidelis Anosike. 

After the news broke out, all her fans started searching for the publisher and entrepreneur, and they were looking for Fidelis Anosike Ex Wife. However, it is revealed that Fidelis Anosike was already married twice and divorced before getting engaged to Rita. 

Do you have any other updates to share about Fidelis Anosike? Please share it in the comment section.   

Also Read : – Randy Savage Garage Accident {April} Shocking News!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

James Darrell Mair {April} Shocking Incident, Read!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
In this post, we discuss James Mair, and you will know why James Darrell Mair has been trending. Are you wondering why James Darrell is getting viral on the internet today? This post will discuss James Darrell and why he has been trending recently in brief. Everything on the internet goes viral nowadays, and many news is legit, and many are scams, but the trending news catches the attention of all of us.  One of the trending news in the United States is about the death of James Darrell Mair, and many reliable resources...
News

5 Letter Words Starting With Car {April} Explore Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
To all the players stuck with their wordle puzzle related to 5 Letter Words Starting With Car, this article will help you with easy answers. Are you a wordle fan? What are the features of the game? Are you also looking out for the five-letter words starting with CAR? If yes, then you have landed on the correct page. This article will help you with the details of your daily wordle puzzle, helping you with the hints and other related facts which are recently the most searched topics in the United States, Australia,...