Ford Escape 2022 Recall {June} 2.9 Million Vehicles!

Ford recently announced and approved the transmission defect in their vehicles spanning between 2013 and 2021 models. This defect has gained the hype of users from the United States and many other parts of the world. Read this Ford Escape 2022 Recall article to find the details about the defect and other facts!

Details about the Ford Recall escape 2022:

Soon after the defect announcement, people started searching for the details of the vehicle and its related facts. Detailing more about the same, Ford has claimed to recall around 3 million suvs and other cars.

These cars are from the model from 2013 to 2019 SUVs, 2013 to 2016 Fusion sedans, 2013 to 2018 C-Max hybrids, and 2013 to 2021 connect vans. The risk with all these models is that all models we have mentioned may roll away in the undesired path even when parked.

Ford Recalls 2.9 Million Vehicles:

Adding more details to the facts, as we have already mentioned, more than 2.9 million vehicles will be taken back by Ford to correct a problem related to some automatic transmission. This problem was therefore identified by NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).

This defect was about a missing or damaged bushing in the vehicle transmission that will further prevent it from shifting the gears. This increases the risk of rolling away for vehicles even when they are in the Parking Gear. It also increases the risk of driving in the unintended direction when in reverse or driving mode.

Ford Escape 2022 Recall – Model Affected:

To help you with the list of affected models, this section will provide you with the details for years and the models for the respective time that will be replaced or repaired by the company for the detected defect-

Escape- 2013 to 2019

Fusion Edge- 2015 to 2018

Transit Connect- 2013 to 2021

C-Max- 2013 to 2018

What will Ford do in terms of the defect?

Ford has announced in their statement that they will be adding a protective cap and replacing the shift bushing over the defected shift cable bushing. Owners whose cars are eligible for the Ford Recalls 2.9 Million Vehicles will be notified through a letter on the 27th of June, or they can also visit the NHTSA website to know the updates.

Final Verdict:

After discovering all the details of the Ford Vehicle recall and defect, we can conclude that the company has detected an auto-transmission defect affecting nearly 2.9 million cars.

