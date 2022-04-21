Fortnite Lanterntrials Com {April} Offerings, Rewards!

Read details about the second season of Fortnite Lanterntrials com festival that opens challenges Worldwide except in ten central Asian countries.

Did you know that Fortnite is available on various platforms such as PS5, PS4, Xbox, Beries XS, Nintendo Switch, Android, and online in Mexico and France? Are you aware that the Fortnite festival runs throughout April 2022?

Did you know that the current Fortnite Lantern Trials Festival 2022 started on 20th April at 4:00 AM EST and continues till 24th April at 11:59 PM? Let’s check below for more details on Fortnite Lanterntrials com.

About Fortnite Lantern Trials Festival 2022:

The first season of the Fortnite festival was already launched in the first week of April. As the Epic Games aims to continue the festival throughout April 2022, the team has come up with free rewards for participating in the event. The participant should be thirteen years old to participate in the game.

The Epic Games aims to make the Fortnite game popular by spreading exciting event pictures on the internet with the help of social media platforms. To achieve their goals, the Fortnite Lanterntrials com crew has advised the players to share the pictures of their characters with at least one or more lanterns hanging on the island.

The pictures need to be shared on Twitter, including the hashtag #Lantography2022. Best pictures will receive an Emoticon of the ‘Cameo Needs Loot!’ in their accounts. The contest has become popularly known as LANTOGRAPHY.

In addition to the Lantography contest on Twitter, the players need to follow instructions on the lanterntrials.fortnite.com website to earn four new Emoticons. Each day a new Emoticon is rolled out. The player needs to achieve a threshold of points to earn Emoticon.

Fortnite Lanterntrials com rewards:

The first day of the event has already ended. The first-day event offered Brawlin’ Bunny Emoticon. One of the players had achieved more than thirty-five points as a benchmark for the first day. The second day of the event is live and offers Rook’s Eyeroll Emoticon. The festival also encourages players to compete for achieving more points to set a benchmark.

The third day of the event will offer Sweaty Jonesy and the fourth day offers Shrug Ranger. Epic Games has delighted the players by announcing that they will give all four Fortnite Lanterntrials com emoticons to any player who had scored at least one point on the fifth day! So, do not get disappointed if you did not earn any emoticons, as you still have a chance till the end of the fifth day.

So, Epic Games has come-up with overall three type of rewards!

Conclusion:

You can participate at lanterntrials.fortnite.com through this link. You can register and de-register for the festival. You earn emoticons by playing any built-in or zero built games. The festival also announced the Power Shong Locker Bundle launch on the 19th of April in the item shop. The bundle consists of four stands. The festival is also trending on social media with the hashtag #ShareTheLight.

Were Fortnite Lanterntrials com reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Lantern fest.

Also Read :- BR justinbiebersp22 Com {April} World Tour? Know Details