Top 10 Full Stack Development Trends to Follow in 2022

The trends shaping software development are changing rapidly, and as an IT professional or software developer, you need to grow with the industry needs of 2022.

What is the work of a Full Stack Java Developer?

A Full Stack Java Developer is essentially a developer with expertise in full-stack tools and frameworks that work with Java.

The job responsibilities of a Full Stack Java Developer are to build front-end and back-end components.

Additionally, they are required to have some or all of the following capabilities:

Expert skills with app containerization or cloud migration

Strong coding skills across full stack, network infrastructure, and databases

Skills in pair programming

Excellent knowledge and experience in coding best practices, Lean, Agile, CI/CD, etc.

Knowledge and skills in Angular, ReactJS, AWS/Azure, J2EE, JSP, JDBC, Express for NodeJS, MongoDB, Oracle, REST, JSON, Maven/Graddle

Experience in Java stack frameworks like Hibernate and Spring tools such as SpringBoot, SpringData and SpringCloud

Expert hands-on designing in HTML | CSS | BOOTSTRAP

Knowledge of white box testing

Experience of Project Deployment on Client-server and creating the build for deployment

Good knowledge of database creation and integration

Expertise in building applications for event-based architectures making use of Apache/ Kafka

Knowledge of database modelling and SQL

Design and development of a microservices system using Java/SpringBoot/SpringCloud and open-source front-end technologies

What are the top 10 Full Stack Development trends: How to stay ahead in 2022?

Software trends change at lightning speed, and web development is not far behind. With websites serving as the face of companies and web portals choosing vertical and horizontal growth strategies, Full Stack Development is driving change and innovation in web and app development. Riding on the back of digital transformation, Full Stack Development is a rapidly transforming landscape, and developers must take cognizance of the trends powering the field.

Here are the top 10 trends for 2022 as we see them:

1. Minimal coding sets the trend

Despite millions of programmers and developers, there remains a scarcity of skilled Full Stack Developers. Besides, the frequent changes in coding standards and policies have slowed down adjustments. It has brought to the fore a new trend of a no-code or less code strategy that promotes the use of GUI instead of traditionally coded manual programming. The popularity of the no-code/fewer code platforms like Bubble has further boosted the minimal code development practice with supportive tools and services for the speed of app development.

2. Multi-cloud leads the change

Although MS Azure and AWS are here to stay, several other vendors like Google and Alibaba are becoming popular go-to cloud platforms. With each cloud provider offering a range of services, capabilities and fee structures, the competition in cloud platforms is heating up. It has given shape to a new concept: the multi-cloud. Herein enterprises use the services of two or more cloud providers for their cloud deployment and storage needs. As the practice gains traction, we expect many multi-cloud service providers to cater to this trend, even as Amazon finally joins the multi-cloud initiative.

3. The popularity of Kubernetes will soar

Containerization is core to the cloud where the OS virtualization is used to deploy and run distributed applications. Here, Kubernetes will emerge as the leader in container technology, both in the public and private cloud. Already we see most cloud providers providing managed Kubernetes services in addition to their regular containerization. The year 2022 will witness the widespread deployment of Kubernetes, particularly as it also forms the critical component in the multi-cloud and hybrid cloud systems. Kubernetes witnesses three to four major releases every year. Another reason for its popularity is the shift of disruptive technologies like AI and Serverless, or Edge computing applications to Kubernetes.

4. AI will become more ubiquitous

With more and more breakthroughs in AI applications, we can expect democratization in AI. Beginning with Ethical AI, we are witnessing a slew of AI innovations like Explainable AI that explains the decisions behind an AI action, and AutoML 2.0 that facilitates automation in feature engineering. The demand for Full Stack AI software development will also rise.

5. Databases become more vibrant

The choice of the database will become more challenging, as no single database will fulfill all development needs. The recent upsurge in various unique databases like the distributed ACID transaction databases, with and without horizontal write scaling, or the NewSQL, is giving shape to a vibrant database ecosystem.

6. Python and JavaScript rule

Python and JavaScript will emerge as the mainstream programming language in 2022. With more developers coming from cross-functional streams, the popularity of simple, easy-to-learn languages will take precedence.

7. Microservices will co-exist with Monolithic and Serverless

In enterprise architecture, although microservices is the most popular, Serverless and Monolithic too have many benefits. We can expect all the architectures to co-exist based on load and development scale.

8. Apache Spark will reign supreme for data-intensive computations

For data-intensive computation, Apache Spark will outdo Hadoop as the most popular platform.

9. The democratization of Data Platforms

Data platforms will witness democratization. New data platforms like the Snowflake, offer a centralized data architecture that synergizes the data platform with the data warehouse for enterprise use.

10. React will be the most universally used framework for client-side

Facebook’s React will be the most widely used client-side JavaScript web framework. In general, JavaScript frameworks will learn from each other and adapt features from other frameworks.

Summary

A course in Full Stack Development can help you plan your career in development. From chances of becoming a Tech Lead or Technical Product Manager in a few years down the line, to a 33% growth in salary structures, you can have a promising future.

It is an exciting career choice for those with a passion for development and technologies.