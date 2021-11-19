Ghazi Shami Net Worth 2021 {Nov} Empire Founder Details

The article Ghazi Shami Net Worth 2021 is about the founder of the Empire Distribution and his net worth and for more details, continue reading.

Do you know who Ghazi Shami is? Have you heard about Empire distribution? Ghazi Shami is the founder of Empire distribution. People in the United States truly admire him for his music and the industry.

Rather than seeing the advent of streaming services as a business menace, the Empire Distribution man saw it as a chance. Through this post, we will tell you the most trending search that is Ghazi Shami Net Worth 2021.

Who is Ghazi Shami?

Ghazi Shami, a Palestinian-American from San Francisco, used to work as an audio engineer for Bay Area rappers. He finished his early education at San Francisco State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Radio and Television from 1997-1999 from the College of San Mateo.

He is proficient in English and also knows the Arabic language. He went on to start EMPIRE Distribution, a music label and distribution company.

Both XXXTENTACION’s ‘Look at Me’ and D.R.A.M.’s ‘Broccoli,’ distributed by Shami’s company, charted on Billboard.

Before we know Ghazi Shami Net Worth 2021, let us see a brief summary of Empire Distribution.

What is Empire Distribution all about?

Ghazi Shami is the founder of EMPIRE Distribution, established in 2010 as a musical label and distribution company. Empire Distribution is situated in San Francisco, California. Nashville, New York City, London, and Atlanta are among its offices.

It has recorded albums in several genres, but hip hop music is its most well-known. EMPIRE has worked with many well-known businesses and artists (see below), allowing music to be distributed via platforms like iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, radio, and more as physical C.D.s distributed through traditional record stores.

What is Ghazi Shami Net Worth 2021?

There is no estimate of the net worth of Ghazi Shami available on the internet. However, one collaboration of Ghazi Shami’s Empire Distribution with Money Man is becoming popular. Money Man, real name Tysen Jay Bolding, now working with Empire, is the first artist to get paid in cryptocurrency. We know Money Man for giving music like “how it feels” “boss up.”

Money Man has an interest and usually talks about his knowledge in cryptocurrency. According to the company, Money Man received a $1 million advance using the decentralised digital currency.

While Ghazi Shami Net Worth 2021 is unknown, from various sources, the net worth of Money Man is estimated between $2 million and 5 million dollars.

More about the Empire:

Several singles ranked on Billboard, including “All the Way Up,” “might Be,” “Section.80,” “Phantom and the Ghost,” “knock madness,” etc. In addition, “Strictly Roots” by Morgan Heritage won the Grammy Award in 20015 for the Best Reggae Album. Moreover, in 20017, it has also received various nominations for the Grammy Award.

Conclusion:

Shami founded Empire, which is now one of the biggest distribution companies. But it all began because Ghazi Shami, a Potrero Hill native, was a fan before becoming music notable.

