What happened at Purdue University? Are you interested to know more about it? Did something disastrous happen at the University? Why has this college all of a sudden become a hot topic amongst the people? A lot of people from the United States are eager to know more about it. If you are one of them, you have at the right place. All the information regarding Gji Min Sha Purdue University has been mentioned below in detail.

More about the University

Purdue University is a world-renowned public research university. This university has advanced discoveries in science, technology, engineering and math’s. It is a public land grant research university which is located in West Lafayette Indiana.

This university was founded in 1869 by a Lafayette businessman. Land and money were donated by John Purdue for the development and making of the University, this was a pretty well-known university but as per sources, recently a really bad incident took place at the university due to which the University has lost its reputation and respect. To know about that kindly read the article below.

About GJi Min Sha

As per sources, Gji Min Sha is a 22-year-old boy, who is suspected of the killer of his roommate Varun Manish Chheda, who was 20 years old. Varun Manish was found dead inside the Hall dorm room of the University on Wednesday morning. The residents living nearby said that they heard loud noises and screams at night.

The cause of death has not been identified yet. Investigators are still trying to gather information about him. The suspect 22-year-old Gji Min Sha who is a junior majoring in cyber security is in custody on a charge of murder. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s said that he died of forced traumatic injuries. Read Purdue University Student Killed In Dorm Room for more information.

Conclusion

This tragic event at the University has shaken the people living at the University and the outsiders as well. The Purdue University Police Department is still investigating this case. Gji Min Sha is imprisoned for now till the time the police do not get to the roots of the case. For more information about the incident click on this link

