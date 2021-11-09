Gossamer 6624 Fog Ave {Nov} Find Details You Should Know

In this post, we have discussed the design, location, price, and facilities of Gossamer 6624 Fog Ave, a beautiful property in Las Vegas.

About 6624 Fog Ave Gossamer

6624 Fog Ave Gossamer is a massive and beautiful two-story home in a gated southwest community located in Las Vegas. The house has an awesome floor plan. All the flooring in the house is either wooden or marble floor.

The ceilings are quite high, and the house has large windows for natural light exposure in the rooms. There are mainly warm tone lights in the house. There are five extremely large rooms with a massive master bedroom. The master bedroom has its own sitting room, huge bathroom, and a three-way fireplace.

At Gossamer 6624 Fog Ave, there are three spacious full bathrooms with a large mirror and a massive tub in each bath. The house has a luxurious formal living room and a separate dining room, as well as a family room with a futuristic glass fireplace.

The kitchen is quite big and has ceiling fans and shutters with a beautiful Landscape Backyard. Also, it features a finished basement area that has a built-in film theatre which can also be used as a playroom. The theatre room also has a large sofa for lovely family time. The parking area can hold up to three cars.

What is the estimated value of Gossamer 6624 Fog Ave?

The estimated value of 6624 Fog Ave Gossamer is $743,100, according to real estate site Zillow. Also, the property has a hefty rent of $3690 a month as per estimates.

The property is built between Southern Highlands, Coronado Ranch, and Rhodes Ranch. The Coronado Ranch has a beautiful scenic view and is just 15 minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip. The neighborhood has recently emerged as the valley’s most preferable renting location. Coronado Ranch is close to the McCarran International Airport. All these factors justify the price of the property.

About the Education, Transport and Other Facilities near 6624 Fog Ave Gossamer

Gossamer 6624 Fog Ave is within 9 miles or 17 minutes away from the College of Southern Nevada and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. And 21 minutes away from Nevada State College. There are also three public schools and two private schools nearby.

The property is just some minutes from the McCarran International Airport, North Las Vegas Airport, and Henderson Airport. There also are three shopping centers which are 7 to 14 minutes’ walk away from the property.

Conclusion

6624 Fog Ave Gossamer is a beautiful property at a prime location. The property, as well as the location, is perfect to live with family. Visit the Zillow website to know more about the property.

