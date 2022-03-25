Grafted Greatsword Blade {March} Explore Powerful Weapon

This article describes a rare and unique weapon in the Elden Ring game that helps fight against enemies in various modes. Read on Grafted Greatsword Blade.

Are you interested to know about a special in-game sword used in a popular role-playing game based on the action genre? If yes, let’s explore to find the in-depth features of the blade in this article.

Gaming enthusiasts Worldwide are exploring various tools and weapons that help to improve their gaming performance by creating lethal blows against their enemies in online multiplayer games.

Various powerful weapons like swords help to improve the rankings. Read more about the Grafted Greatsword Blade.

About Grafted Blade Greatsword

Grafted Blade Greatsword is a mighty sword available for the Elden Ring gamers. This sword comes under the category of a colossal sword. The status and the skills make the sword unique from other gaming weapons.

The features and power of Grafted Blade Greatsword help the gamer to destroy powerful foes and beasts without much effort in less time.

Grafted Blade Greatsword can be used only by a worthy warrior, resulting in fewer eligible warriors. In addition to that, the warrior needs to have high strength to use this rare sword.

About Elden Ring

Elden ring is a role-playing game directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and Yui Tanimura.

FromSoftware developed Elden ring, and the publisher of this game is Bandai Namco Entertainment JP.

Elden Ring is available in two modes such as multiplayer and single-player.

The game is available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Elden Ring was a massive hit after its release on 25th February 2022 and sold over twelve million copies in the initial three weeks.

The open-world gameplay feature provided by the game received massive appraisal.

Grafted Greatsword Blade

The attacking statics of the Grafted Blade Greatsword is highly impressive as this sword dominates other swords available in the game.

The physical damage rate of this special sword is 157.

The critical damage of it is 100.

The dexterity of Grafted Blade is 14 dex. In addition to that, the strength of this sword is 27 on two-handed weapon mode and 40 on the single-handed way.

Where To Find Grafted Blade Greatsword?

The gamer needs to visit Castle Morne, located extreme south of Weeping Peninsula, a small gaming zone south of Limgrave.

All the location details are available on Elden’s map.

Take the elevator after reaching Castle Morne and get to the courtyard by avoiding the attention of enemies.

Finally, the gamer needs to defeat the boss of Castle Morne, Leonine Misbegotten, to obtain Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Conclusion

Powerful and impactful tools and weapons play a crucial role in action-based games as the player with Grafted Blade Greatsword tends to dominate their opponent on multiplayer mode.

Moreover, the skills of the player get improved.

Have you acquired Grafted Greatsword Blade? If yes, share your gaming experience below.

