Grand Inquisitor Rebels Death {May} Truth If Revealed!

Did you watch the recently released episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Do you love Star Wars characters? Obi-Wan Kenobi is an American miniseries that was released on 27 May 2022. The series features Star Wars characters. The series introduced the viewers to Grand Inquisitor, who seemed to die later in the first episode.

Fans from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada are curious to know whether the character died or not. Let’s know about Grand Inquisitor Rebels Death.

Is Grand Inquisitor dead?

Grand Inquisitor is a character in Obi-Wan Kenobi, introduced in the first episode of the series. In episode 2, after catching up to Leia and Kenobi, Reva begins stalking Kenobi. Meanwhile, Grand Inquisitor appeared behind her. Grand Inquisitor told Reva to move aside arrogantly.

Reva moved towards the Inquisitor and stabbed him with her lightsaber. Grand Inquisitor fell on the floor motionlessly. The scene made viewers predict that the Inquisitor died. Several questions regarding the death of the Inquisitor rise in the viewer’s mind.

Star Wars Rebels Grand Inquisitor Death

Grand Inquisitor was stabbed by Reva. After he falls to the ground, the scene focuses on his face, featuring his wide-opened eyes, while he seems breathless. People are assuming numerous things regarding the death of the Inquisitor. They have their assumption regarding his death.

Some people assume that Grand Inquisitor will come back, and some think he is dead. The fans are misinterpreting that the stabbing resulted in his death; however, it has not been confirmed yet. You have to wait for upcoming episodes to know whether Inquisitor is alive or dead. The scene created suspense among the viewers.

As per Obi Wan Kenobi Grand Inquisitor Death, episode 3 will be released on 1 June 2022. You have to wait until the episode is released. However, it is confirmed that the third episode will show Grand Inquisitor’s appearance.

Will Grand Inquisitor survive?

There are a few possibilities that the Grand Inquisitor could survive. As per reports, the scene is compared to The Mandalorians season 1, where Fennec was fired and was lying dead on Tatooine’s sand. But later, it was revealed in The Book of Boba Fett that Boba saved Fennec. The viewers are hoping and assuming at the same time that the Grand Inquisitor is somehow saved.

Grand Inquisitor Rebels Death was shown dead in the last episode. To know the truth, viewers must follow the upcoming episodes.

Conclusion

The article gives details on the Grand Inquisitor’s death. The episodes were released on 27 May 2022. In the first episode, the entry “ Grand Inquisitor was shown. In the second episode, the Grand Inquisitor is stabbed by Reva. The scene appears as if the character is dead. But the truth will be revealed in the coming episodes. You can visit this link to learn about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

