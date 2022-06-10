DODBUZZ
Harvey Nichols Scam {June} Read Complete Reviews Here!

This article is about the Harvey Nichols Scam in order to help our readers determine whether or not the Harvey Nichols Harvey Nichols Scam website is legitimate.

Do you wish to purchase stylish designer apparel and cosmetics? If that’s the case, Is Harvey Nichols Scam will help you discover more about Harvey Nichols online store, which is situated in the United Kingdom.

To make a smarter purchase decision, read this review to discover more about the shopping site and its features. In order to assist you with your purchase, we will also verify if the website is a fake or a legitimate one.

Legitimacy of Harvey Nichols

  • Creation of Domain: 12 May 1997. 
  • Website Age: 25 years and 29 days. 
  • Website Expiry: 13 May 2023.
  • Country of origin: The brand is headquartered in London, UK. 
  • Trust score: The shopping site has a great trust score of 96%. 
  • Alexa Rank: Harvey Nichols has an Alexa Rank of 27464, which is great. In Harvey Nichols Reviews, Alexa Ranking is quite important. 
  • Data Safety: Secure Socket Layer security keeps the site safe. 
  • Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 10/100.
  • Threat Profile: N/A.
  • Phishing Score: N/A.
  • Malware Score: N/A.
  • Spam Score: N/A.
  • Social relations: Harvey Nichols is one of the most well-known stores in the US. The store has a huge following on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. It has over 555k followers on its main Instagram and has other Instagram profiles with substantial followers. Brands like Fenty Beauty tag the brand on launch. So, we can say from social relations that the site is genuine. 

Brief Check on Is Harvey Nichols Scam or Legit

Harvey Nichols is a famous online site in the US that sells designer clothing and accessories. The site is well known for its good product and on-trend product listings. 

Product Offerings

  • Women’s Clothing, Shoes and Accessories
  • Men’s Clothing, Shoes and Accessories
  • Beauty Products
  • Food & Wine
  • Kids Clothing 
  • Gift options

Let’s see legitimacy of the site because the cost and a solid product selection aren’t enough to form a meaningful buying decision. Furthermore, we must evaluate several elements to determine the site’s legitimacy because there are many fraud sites that provide low costs in order to fool users. Continue reading to know Is Harvey Nichols Scam or not. 

Features of Harvey Nichols 

  • Buy products at: https://www.harveynichols.com/
  • E-mail address: customerservices@harveynichols.com, contact.knightsbridge@harveynichols.com. 
  • Phone Number: +44 (0)20 7235 5000
  • Headquarter Address: 365 Chiswick High Road, London, UK.  
  • Owner’s details: The Harvey Nichols owned by a luxury goods company named Dickson Concepts which is based in Hong Kong. 
  • Delivery policy: For Europe, all prices are inclusive of the delivery fee and for the US, free shipping for over $800. 
  • Social Media Links: Harvey Nichols has many social media accounts. On Instagram, it has over 10 different accounts for different countries and categories. On Facebook, it has over 200k followers, and on Twitter, also it has a reputation. In determining Harvey Nichols Scam this factor has an essential part to play. 
  • Privacy Policy and Terms: Done, present. 
  • Shipping: Not mentioned. 
  • Returns Period: Customers can return products with tags within 30 days. 
  • Refund Time: Customers need to wait for 10 days for a refund. 
  • Payment accepted: American Express, Maestro, Visa Debit, Visa, Mastercard, and Visa Electron.

Positive Highlights

  • All returns are accepted in the 30-day period. 
  • Money refunds are initiated within 10 days. 
  • For EU orders, prices are inclusive of delivery charges. 

Negative Highlights 

  • The site has a strict no-cancellation policy.
  • Returns are only accepted with tags.
  • The shipment period is stated on the site. 

Customer Reviews 

There are many Harvey Nichols Reviews on the web. Harvey Nicholas has mixed reviews. While Trustpilot has a 2/5 rating, on Yelp, it has a 4/5 rating. 

There are also mainly product reviews and online reviews. It has a good Alexa rank and also has social reviews. Still, we suggest studying Credit Card Scams. 

Final Verdict 

Harvey Nichols is a legit website. The site is famous and even followed by celebrities. It also has a good trust score and Alexa rank. So, we do suggest the site but read reviews before purchase. Also, learn how to preventPayPal Scams by clicking here.

Was this article about Is Harvey Nichols Scam of use to you? If so, please leave a remark on Harvey Nichlos.

