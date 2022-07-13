Hasim Rahman Jr Boxrec {July} Explore This Personality!

The article deeply discusses the topic Hasim Rahman Jr Boxrec. Please follow our blog for fast updates on new information, and share it with your friends.

Hello, readers; In this article, we are going to share information on an American boxing champion. Dear readers, have you heard of Hasim Rahman Jr, son of Hasim Sharif Rahman who is a former Professional Boxer.

On July 12, 2022, Jake Paul, a Youtuber turned into a boxer, and a trained boxer Hasim Rahman Jr Boxrec faced off against each other in a conference arranged for a boxing match. That caught the media’s attention Worldwide. However, none of them crossed their limits during the heated arguments.

Brief about Rahman Jr –

Rahman is a 31-year-old professional boxer and also the son of a former heavyweight lifter. He was born in place Baltimore, Mayland. He is known by the title of Gold Blooded boxer. Jake Paul told Ariel Helwani in the episode of The MMA Hour – Hasim Rahman Jr. is trying to renegotiate his contract. And, Paul’s camp is having no intention of increasing the incentives and can cancel the bout altogether.

Hasim Rahman Jr Boxing Record –

Hasim Rahman is going to fight 25-year-old Paul on August 6, 2022, at Madison square garden. He has a professional record of 12-1 in boxing bouts, whereas Paul has played six bouts and has won 5 out of them. He has a KO rate 46.2% at present.

Rahman Jr’s first fight was against Ralph Alexander in 2017. He won that fight, and after that, he kept winning against all other professional boxers except one. He couldn’t win in a non-title bout in opposition of James McKenzie Morrison that was scheduled on April 29, 2022. He had to lose his KO points due to this defeat.

Hasim Rahman Jr Wiki –

Rahman Jr is 6ft. 2inches tall. He has a reach of 6’3.20. He presented an ape-index of 0 cm. He has the attitude of a true fighter as well. He lost one match against McKenzie in the 5th round in 2022. He was fighting well in other rounds, but Mckenzie is also a well-trained and experienced player, and the brain trick and powerful body made him win the match.

Paul is still new in this profession compared to Rahman Jr. However, he has also won all the matches except one. So, Hasim Rahman Jr Boxrec with Paul is going to be interesting. Both players were seen to have a little argument during the promotional event held on Tuesday, July 12.

FAQs –

Q.1 What is the height of Jake Paul?

A.1 The height of Jake Paul is 1.85 cm.

Q.2 How is Jake Paul connected to Logan Paul?

Q.2 Logan Paul is the brother of Jake. He is a wrestler and signed for WWE this year. He has 23M Youtube Subscribers.

Conclusion –

The famous professional boxing player Rahman Jr is scheduled to fight Jake Paul at Madison Square Garden, New York, on August 6, 2022, at 9 pm. For further details on this topic, kindly, visit the following link.

Do you know details about Hasim Rahman Jr Boxrec?

