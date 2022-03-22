Haven Studios Wiki {March} Latest Agreement Details!

This research on Haven Studios Wiki will guide the readers on the latest update on the contract between Sony and Haven Studios.

Many games are published every year. Do people want to know who is behind the publishing of video games? Many developers made games and published them for the entertainment of the people. Haven Studios is one of them. People of the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada want to know about Haven Studios Wiki.

This article concerns all the details regarding the Haven Studios. So, if you do not know about this studio, please refer to this post.

Why is Haven Studios trending?

Haven Studios is a video game development studio that was launched last year in 2021. They have been in news headlines for many days. You will be glad to hear that they are ready to join Playstation Studios. They have seen constant growth in this field, and this made them capable enough to join Playstation Studios. Further details on Haven Studios are shared ahead.

Haven Studios Game

Haven studios were founded in March 2021 by an expert team, and gamers have loved their many games. It is owned by Jade Raymond (CEO of Haven Studios). Its headquarters are located in Montreal. Some of the games include:

Rainbow6: Siege

Star Wars Battlefront

Tomb Raider

The Sims

Assassin’s Creed

Our research found that only a few lists of games were found, but they have done a great job as the studio was founded one year ago only. They have launched various games, and millions of people love all these games.

Latest update on Haven Studios Wiki

Haven Studios is Montreal-based gaming developer company. It was founded last year in March. And since then, they have published their own games. But, the most significant update is that this Canada-based game development company is all set to join Playstation Studios. Sony Entertainment is set to acquire Haven Studios. We all know that Canada is one of the largest producers of AAA video games. So, Sony has taken its big step to acquire this Canada-based company to yield an excellent advantage to them.

As per the reports collected from multiple sources on Haven Studios Wiki, we were unable to find the exact amount that Sony paid to buy Haven. Moreover, Haven studios are the 18th gaming studio to get acquired by Playstation Studios.

When was it announced?

Last Monday, Sony gave the statement on the purchase of Haven Studios. They stated that they worked with the team members of Jade and with her too in 2021. They said that they felt confident in the technical and creative expertise of the team. They are soon acquiring Haven Studios, a Canada-based gaming company.

Conclusion

Wrapping up this content here on Haven Studios Wiki, we found the latest update on Haven Studios. Haven Studios will be acquired by Sony Entertainment soon. The sources do not reveal the price information. As soon as it gets updated, we will inform the readers of the same. Please check this link to know more details on Haven Studios’ latest update.

