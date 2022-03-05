How Did Courtney Die on General Hospital {March} Facts!

To get all the information based on How Did Courtney Die on General Hospital, read the below-provided article.

What is General Hospital?

General Hospital is an American Soap opera that runs on ABC television during the daytime. It premiered on the ABC television channel on April 1, 1963. This soap opera is still in production, making it the longest-running show since 1963.

Considering the topic, How Did Courtney Die on General Hospital; it has also been registered in the Guinness world record as the longest soap opera still in production.

This soap opera also holds many awards, including Daytime Emmy Awards. The story revolves around the Spencer family and the Quartermaine family.

This show is enjoyed by many people worldwide on the ABC television channel. Many people want to know the reason behind Courtney’s death. So read the below heading to learn about Courtney.

Who is Courtney Matthews?

As people are interested in How Did Courtney Die on General Hospital. We will tell you about the character Courtney Matthews in the show. So there are many fictional characters in this show. Among them, there is Courtney Matthews.

From 20 December 2001 to 21 February 2006, Courtney’s character was presented by Alicia Leigh Willis. Courtney is the daughter of Janine Matthews and Mike Corbin.

People live by this character and are nominated for many awards like Emmy. The storyline revolves around this character and shows her life.

How Did Courtney Die on General Hospital?

In the show, Courtney wants to give birth to her baby in peace, leaving the town. However, while giving birth to her son in the hospital, she has to choose to save her or her child’s life.

Courtney chose her son’s life over her. After giving birth, she names her son after his father, John. Jax finally tells her that Nickolas is his father.

He asks Jax to see Nickolas for the last time. But as soon as Nickolas arrives, it is too late as Courtney Matthews dies.

