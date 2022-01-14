How Old Is Mirabel In Encanto {Jan 2022} Find Her Age!

The article on the topic How Old Is Mirabel In Encanto? Talks about an animated film released by Disney last year.

Encanto

It is a film created by Walt Disney Studios and released on 3rd November 2021. This animated film is an American musical fantasy and comedy (animated) genre. All the animated films produced by Disney are created in their Animation studio, and Encanto is the 60th film by Disney.

The script of the screenplay was by Charise Castro Smith, who co-writer Jared Bush joins. The film’s direction credit goes to Jared Bush and Byron Howard. Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino are the producers of the film.

The storyline was by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Jason Hand, Charise Castro Smith, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Nancy Kruse.

Plot and Characters

Among Colombia’s mountains, a family called the Madrigals live in the enchanting Encanto. Except for Mirabel, Encanto’s magic has bestowed a special gift on each family’s children. But, when she realizes that the enchantment around the Encanto is suddenly in jeopardy, she may become the Madrigals’ last hope.

Characters:

Mirabel is the main character

Abuela Alma Madrigal, she is the grandmother of Mirabel

Julieta Madrigal, she is the mother of Mirabel

Agustín Madrigal, father of Mirabel

21 years old Isabela Madrigal the eldest sister

5 year old Antonio Madrigal he is cousin of Mirabel

How Old Is Mirabel In Encanto?

In the film, Encanto Mirabel is 15 years old. She is the protagonist in the film, but she does not possess any magical power, unlike her family members. This was why she always felt left out and thought she wasn’t special like her family members.

When her family and their magical powers were in danger, only Mirabel was the one who could save their home Encanto and the gifts that were bestowed upon her family by the mountains. It is an adventure packed with comedy and an emotional animated film that will blow your mind.

Conclusion

The film’s main character, Mirabel, is 15 years old, and she will save her family and the enchantment of the Encanto. The film has received a lot of praise from audiences, and it is a critically acclaimed film. People loved the film and its unique characters.

