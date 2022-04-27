How to Link Blizzard Account to Twitch {April} Get Steps

How to Link Blizzard Account to Twitch has shared steps to connect the twitch account with Battle.net for accessing the soft launch of the Overwatch 2 game.

Have you received an invitation for Overwatch Beta 2 access in your email box? Players having an invitation to beta 2 can access it and learn about the Overwatch 2 main features. Gamers not receiving mail can access the beta through Twitch drops.

Developers have opened this window for players so that fans of Overwatch in the United States can get an additional opportunity to access the beta event. How to Link Blizzard Account to Twitch will help players connect their accounts and get a first glimpse of the Overwatch 2 Game.

Baattle.Net to Twitch:

According to Blizzard, players having a twitch account can connect it to their Battle.net account and watch the Overwatch stream for beta access. Many of the fans are aware that Overwatch 2 beta is live for players having access to it.

Players need to watch the game stream for four hours from their twitch account to earn access to the beta 2. The total window streaming is eight hours and will be available live on Wednesday, 27th of April.

How To Connect Blizzard Account to Twitch?

The steps for connecting the Battle.net account to the twitch.tv accounts are mentioned below for the player’s convenience.

Log into the twitch account on the portal Twitch.tv

Click on the profile icon and go to the setting in it.

In the setting, go to the connection tab and find the connect button.

Players should click on the connect button that is placed in front of Battle.net.

This will take the player to a landing page on Blizzard battle.net.

Once on Battle.net, login into our account and receive the twitch drop.

Players should have an Overwatch license with their battle.net account for redeeming their twitch drop.

How to Link Blizzard Account to Twitch?

Players eligible for twitch drop can redeem it and get access to the Overwatch 2 beta. Once they receive their twitch drop, they access the beta event by following the below-mentioned steps.

Players should log into their Battle.net account.

On the Battle.net homepage, find the Overwatch link at the top of the page.

From the drop-down menu, select the Game version button.

Select the Overwatch technical beta in the game version and click on Install.

Wait for the file to get downloaded.

Once downloaded, click on the play button and watch the new heroes and map of the game.

How To Connect Blizzard Account to Twitch will help players in redeeming their twitch drop and access the Overwatch game in advance.

Additional facts on Overwatch Beta 2:

The twitch drop will be active on the 27 th of April between 10 am to 6 pm.

In an eight hour window, players are expected to watch the stream for four hours.

Players will learn about the new hero Sojourn, different game modes, and other updates.

Final verdict:

The Beta 2 is an excellent opportunity for the players to get updates on the Overwatch 2 and its new features. It is a good opportunity for players to win twitch drop and know about their favourite game in advance. How To Link Blizzard Account to Twitch post wants players to share their thoughts on Overwatch beta 2 in the comment section.

Also Read :- Twitch Rivals Among Us {Nov} Check To Know The Event!