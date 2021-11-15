How To Turn On Voice Chat In Roblox 2021 (Nov) Know Here

In this post, you will know How to Turn on Voice Chat in Roblox 2021 and related aspects. Please go through the below guide to learn more.

Do you know the process of switching the voice chat on in the Roblox platform? If your answer is no, then you are in the right place. In this post, we will discuss the process of using voice chat in Roblox. Roblox is recently trending along with the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the United States and many other parts of the world because of the new feature that has been added to the platform.

This feature has been the most exciting thing for Roblox players this month, but most of them don’t know how to use it. So let us further know How to Turn on Voice Chat in Roblox 2021.

What is Voice Chat in Roblox?

It is what you think you can chat and communicate with other players through your Voice. Until now, you only can communicate with text and things like that but no more. Developers have been working on the Voice Chat feature for a while, and they finally have launched the Spatial Voice feature in Roblox.

Spatial Voice lets its user’s voice chat, and many users are actively using this feature and taking advantage of the game. This feature has gained positive feedback so far, but turning on this Voice Chat can be a hassle.

How to Turn on Voice Chat in Roblox 2021?

You need to first go through the age verification process to activate this feature because this feature can be a bad influence on kids in many ways. There are many cons of this Voice chat feature, but we will see if developers can resolve that.

Usually, the process of activating any new feature in Roblox is straightforward, and it is true in this case as well. Still, the process of age verification can be difficult. So here is How to Turn on Voice Chat in Roblox 2021:

If you have not verified your age, go to Setting and then Account Info. There you will see my age option. Click on that and follow the instructions to verify your age.

After doing the process, you don’t have to do much check if you are verified.

If you are verified, then go to the Settings again.

Then lastly, toggle the Spatial voice option to enable the Voice Chat.

Done, you have successfully enabled your voice chat in Roblox.

The hardest part is age verification in How to Turn on Voice Chat in Roblox 2021. If you are done with it, you are pretty much done with the whole process

The Final Verdict

Roblox has been known for its updates, and after the update display name, this Voice chat has gained the most attention. And why not developers have put so much effort into this feature, and gamers seem to enjoy it. If you want to know more about this feature, check out here.

What are your views on the new Voice Chat feature in Roblox? Let us know in the comment section below. Also, do share this How to Turn on Voice Chat in Roblox 2021 post to inform others.

Also Read : – Industry Roblox Baby (Nov 2021) Details About The Song!