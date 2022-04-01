Howly Wordle {April} Explore Puzzle Answer With Hints!

This article describes the hints of the latest trending online word game and the final solution found with the help of hints. Read more about Howly Wordle.

Are you excited about the answer to the most recent word-based puzzle put forward by a trending web-based word game? Then, let’s explore more details to solve the game with correct answers.

Online word game enthusiasts Worldwide got stuck in the process of finding a solution to one of the latest word games that is available on nytimes.com.

Keep reading till the end to find meaningful answers to the challenging puzzle associated with one of the most searched terms, “Howly Wordle“.

About Recent Wordle Answer

Nytimes.com posted its 285th-word game on 31st March 2022, which created confusion among the online word gamers. Many found the game highly challenging, and puzzle gamers came up with different solutions with their supporting statements.

The last two ending words were “LY”, and with that clue, people kept coming to social media platforms with different words that ended with “LY”. Out of all the words, “HOWLY” was one of the most wrongly suggested and searched words among social media users. Learnall relevant information about the Howly Game.

What is Wordle?

Wordle was created by a Brooklyn based software engineer Josh Wardle just for entertainment purposes for his partner.

The game then started spreading from the couples to their family members, and witnessing the interest in his creation; he finally released the game online.

The word game was developed with a simple design consisting of squares boxes for entering five-letter words.

The square boxes also provide hints to the gamer by displaying grey, yellow and green colours according to the accuracy of the words entered by the gamer.

Howly Wordle

The word game had two significant hints, of which the first hint mentions that the word starts with “L & O”.

The second hint available was that the word ends with “L & Y.”

The answer that meets the hints mentioned above is “LOWLY”, the correct answer for the latest Wordle puzzle.

The gamer can use the colour hints provided by Wordle after the submission of words to find more accurate words.

Try shuffling words if the yellow colour gets displayed on the Wordle box.

Words Matching Wordle Hints

The Howly Wordle words that match with the first hint (words that begin with “LO”) are mentioned below:

Lousy

Locus

Lofty

Lorry

Loser

Lodge

Loyal

Loose

Logic

Lower

Local

Lowly

The words that match with the second hint (words that end with “LY”) are mentioned below:

Belly

Holly

Silly

Rally

Lowly

Billy

Badly

Daily

Fully

Early

Conclusion

Wordle is a popular online word game, and each puzzle gets trending. However, while solving the 285th game, Wordle gamers got confused by the answer with “HOWLY” instead of the correct answer “LOWLY”. To know more on this topic, please have a look here.

