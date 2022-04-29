Ibzstore Scam {April} Read A Comprehensive Review Here!

Read reviews of Ibz.clothing, a website selling tees. Also, learn about its features and feedback to know about Ibzstore Scam.

Are you concerned about nature and your eco-footprints? Do you care for nature in every walk of life, even while buying clothes? Do you prefer 100% natural products? Do you prefer simple-styled clothing to face climatic change and global warming? Do you prefer plastic-free clothing made with 100% cotton?

Ibz.clothing sells 100% natural made tees and accessories in the United States. Let’s review the Ibz.clothing below to learn about the Ibzstore Scam.

Is Ibzstore Legit?

Ibzstore Creation: 19th April 2020 at 12:06:09.

Ibzstore Age: two years and ten days old.

Ibzstore Expiry: 19th April 2023 at 12:06:09.

Ibzstore life expectancy: expires within eleven months and twenty days.

Trust Index: Ibzstore has an average 76% Trust Score.

Business Ranking: Ibzstore achieved 100% business ranking.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 11/100.

Malware Score, Threat Profile, Spam Score and Phishing Score: 0/100.

Place of origin: Ibzstore is registered in Canada.

Status of Blacklisting: Ibzstore is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Ibzstore utilizes a secured and valid HTTPS protocol.

Ibzstore Reviews on SSL Status: Its IP 23.227.38.65 does not have SSL certification.

Contact person: not mentioned on Ibzstore.

Social relations: Ibzstore pages are not present on social media.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: Ibzstore used icann.org services to censor these details.

Brief:

Ibz.clothing has existed for more than two years. It is a small commercial website selling only four categories of clothing, including:

Three types of classic tees, including Mañana, Dia, and Noche, Two types of tees in the 2022 collection, including Bossa and Antonio, Mascarilla mask, Terraza Cap and Bolsa Tote Bag

Ibzstore Reviews ascertained that the website was started by three people who love nature and want to contribute to reducing carbon footprint. All the items featured on Ibz.clothing are nature friendly. The IBZ is represented with ‘! ¡’, symbolizing joy.

The Tees are the specialty of Ibz.clothing.The tees are made with 100% cotton, plastic-free, vegan, and PETA approved. The tees have a comfortable quality with attention to detail.

Features:

Buy tees at: https://ibz.clothing.

Social media Links: not included on Ibzstore.

Price: between £9.99 to £26.99

Physical Address: St Williams Ct, London, N10GJ, reviewed to check Ibzstore Scam .

Phone (or) WhatsApp number: only contact number is mentioned as +44 (0)20 3286 7011at Ibzstore.

Email address: info@ibz.clothing.

Customer Reviews and blogs: not supported by Ibzstore.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned clearly on Ibzstore.

Privacy policy: Mentioned clearly on Ibzstore.

Store locator: Ibzstore did not include the address of its physical stores.

Delivery Policy: Ibzstore delivers tees within ten days.

Shipping Policy: Ibzstore ships via Royal Mail. Shipping charges for Europe are £7.60, for the USA £5.00 and rest of the world £9.00

Tracking: not possible on Ibzstore.

Cancellation Policy: not mentioned on Ibzstore, accounted for Ibzstore Scam .

Return Policy: Ibzstore allows 14 days to return the clothing. The customer needs to email Ibzstore to obtain a return receipt.

Refunds Policy: refund timeline is not mentioned on Ibzstore. However, Ibzstore will credit the refund to the original payment method.

Mode of Payment: via PayPal, GPay, ApplePay, Visa, and MasterCard in GBP.

Newsletters: supported by Ibzstore.

Help and FAQ: not present on Ibzstore.

Pros:

Ibz.clothing supports free shipping in the UK

Ibz.clothing offers 11% discounts on all Tees

A simple and user-friendly interface of Ibz.clothing with sorting options

Detailed Tee specifications and images are included on Ibz.clothing

Tees are available from x-small to 2x-large sizes

Cons determining Ibzstore Scam:

The size of Tees may differ as per international standards

Credit card payment options are not offered in some countries by Ibz.clothing

Searching and filtering options are not included on Ibz.clothing

Only four categories of items are present on Ibz.clothing narrowing down customer choice

Ibz.clothing has poor website logic and inventory control, allowing users to order 9,999 quantities of the same item

Customers Reviews:

There are only two positive website reviews about Ibz.clothing. Product reviews are not featured on Ibz.clothing. No customer reviews were present for Ibz.clothing elsewhere on the internet. Ibz.clothing has Zero Alexa Ranking. Therefore, Read About PayPal Scams as Ibzstore accepts PayPal payments.

Conclusion:

Ibzstore Scam analyses conclude that Ibz.clothing is a potentially legitimate website due to its average TrustRank and excellent Business Ranking. However, after more than two years, Ibz.clothing has a poor Alexa Rank. Ibz.clothing scored low on suspicion profile. We advise you to evaluate other alternatives before buying from Ibz.clothing as no customer acknowledgment regarding receiving delivery was found. Read About Credit Card Scams as Ibzstore accepts payments via CreditCards.

