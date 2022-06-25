Icebergify Com {June} Read To Explore The Site’s Purpose

This article describes a website that analyses user data and provides an interesting chart for Spotify users. Read more details about the Icebergify com.

Do you know about a website that provides a unique chart style for Spotify users? Are you eager to know further details on the chart features? Please read this article as we go through all the major features provided to the users.

Spotify users from Spain and Brazil are excited about the chart that helps identify and keep track of their music and playlists. The chart developed by Icebergify com also helps share the most played songs and playlists on various online media platforms.

What is Icebergify.com?

Icebergify.com is a website created by Akshay Raj that provides iceberg-style charts based on the user’s Spotify account. The charts provide the list of artists played on that particular Spotify account.

The final iceberg chart is prepared based on the popularity rankings from the user’s Spotify data. In addition, the user’s saves, likes, followers and shares are other major factors considered. The detailed iceberg chart helps website users analyze Spotify usage for consistent listeners.

Icebergify com

Icebergify.com provides the Spotify data in charts based on the user’s music data.

The website has a simple user interface, and the features available on the website are easily accessible.

A user can only use one Spotify account at a given time.

The iceberg chart gets instantly generated as the Spotify account connects to the website.

The website users are also provided with permission to share the chart outside the platform.

How To Generate Iceberg Chart?

Visit icebergify.com.

Select ‘create yours’ from the main web page.

To continue using the Icebergify com chart feature, the user must log in using a Spotify account.

The user is also given options to log in using Google, Apple and Facebook accounts.

In addition, the phone number registered with Spotify can also be used to log in.

Once the user’s Spotify account is connected to the website, the user data gets analyzed.

After the completion of user data, the iceberg chart gets prepared.

The chart preparation time depends on the user’s Spotify activities. New users get charts quicker than old users as more data need to be analyzed.

Users without any Spotify activities receive a blank Icebergify com iceberg chart.

The data used for chart generation ranges from one month to several years.

How to save Iceberg Chart?

The website allows users to save the image of the chart.

The PC or laptop users need to click the chart image right and save the image.

Mobile device users must hold the image and save it to their device.

Conclusion

Spotify-based charts are trending on social media platforms as the simple chart helps to represent all the user’s Spotify activities. Icebergify.com is one such website that provides charts in the form of an iceberg. To know more details, please visit here.

