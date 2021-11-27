Interyoyo Reviews {Nov} Is It A Legit Seller Or Not?

The below write-up Interyoyo Reviews discuss a website that sells shoes and all its details related to its credibility.

The shoe is an important part of the whole outfit to bring you the desired look. But a wrong shoe can ruin the whole look. A good pair of shoes is a must for everyone. With the rising of fashion trends, the shoe industry has grown tremendously in the United States and other parts.

It is a difficult task to buy a pair for yourself. You have to look for a pair that fits your figure, which is comfortable and adds an appealing look to your outfit. So in this article, we have a shoe store.

Interyoyo

It is an online shoe store that offers shoe styles, sizes and colours you can’t get anywhere else. It has a great selection, and it has what anyone needs. They have the latest styles of shoes, boots etc. and that too fashionable.



They have a great collection of shoes for every season. They have so much to offer. They are offering different occasions and events. They have a great section for the holidays and the black Friday sale.

They have a wide range of chic shoes for both women and men.

A special feature of custom DIY has added an interesting quotient to the store.

A special feature of custom DIY has added an interesting quotient to the store.

Range of Shoes

As we already mentioned, they offer something for Kids, men and women. The range available includes:

Tall Boots

Short Boots

Casual Shoes

Slip-ons

Sneakers

Canvas Shoes

Shoes are available in a variety of prints and doodles. Shoes with fur are also on there in the store. More than 300 varieties in women’s shoes and more than 250 varieties in the men’s section.

Features

Buy products at https://www.interyoyo.com/ .

Contact email address is provided: Service@interyoyo.com

Physical Address of the registered office is also provided: 2 Square saint Marsal, 66100 Perpignan, France.

No Interyoyo Reviews were provided anywhere on the website for the products purchased.

The purchased item can be returned within 30 days from the date of purchase.

They also claim to provide a fast return shortly after verifying that the same product with everything intact is received.

They also provide an exchange for a different size, colour or pattern.

Payment options are plenty (Debit/credit card): VISA, Paypal, Master Card, American Express, Discover, etc.

They provide free shipping on orders above $ 79.

Standard shipping takes 12 to 20 working days costing $7.95, $8.95 and $9.95.

Express shipping will take 5 to 12 business days for $12.95.

They provide free shipping on orders above $ 79.

Positives

Email address and physical office address is provided on their website.

Full disclosure of shipping, exchange and return policy is provided with steps to be followed.

Many options for payment are provided to support convenience to the customer shopping internationally.

Easy refund policy.

Registration name and number of the company is provided.

Privacy policies were also provided on the website.

Negatives

Missing a section for customers’ feedback on the purchased items.

No contact number is provided for calling purposes.

No relevant information is available on social media.

No proper customer reviews were found anywhere on the internet.

Is Interyoyo Legit?

Buyers must be aware of several details about websites, including the ‘legitimacy section’, which details the website. We will help you with all the details of the website. We have listed out details after proper research. Thus, do read every detail carefully that we have provided you.

The Trust Score of the website is exceptionally low. It is only 1%.

Date of domain creation: Domain was created on 13th August 2021.

Age Of the Domain: three months

Name of registration: The company name is ‘Mjm Ouros.’

Registration Number: 814001541

Owner Details: No credible information of the owner

There were no precise customer reviews.

Social Media: The only social media page of this store is on Facebook but no relevant information is provided.

All these details, as mentioned earlier, were collected after doing some research on the website on the internet.

Customer Review

There were no customer reviews present on the website or on the internet and on their Facebook page.

Final Summary

We advise you to proceed with caution if you are considering investing your money in this website. Do not fall for any Credit Card Scams. So, we caution you not to purchase based on our conclusions.

Will you try to purchase something from interyoyo.com? Please express your thoughts.