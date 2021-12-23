Is Allvova Legit (Dec 2021) Read Reliable Reviews Here!

If you are preparing for the Christmas festivities, read this article to know about the answers of Is Allvova Legit or not for a pleasant shopping experience.

Are you fully prepared for Christmas? We have so many things to take care of during the festivities – home decoration, self-care, preparation for guests, gifts, and many more small things. It becomes hectic sometimes. So, to make your life a little easier during festivities, the United States has brought for you allvova.com.

Now, we are all in a hurry since there are only a few days left for Christmas. But we must not forget to know about Is Allvova Legit or not.

Association with a Scam

It is a common mistake to skip important details in a hurry. To prevent you from committing this mistake, we have gathered all the necessary details about Allvova.

Age of the Site: The site is only 2 months old

Registered On: 30-10-2021

Owners’ Details: No information is available about the owner

Modes of Payments: Credit cards and PayPal are accepted

Website’s Rank: The site has no rank on Alexa

Address Legitimacy: No address is found

Contact Details: Only email address is provided

Trust Score of the Website: Horrible trust score of 1%

Allvova Reviews : Very few reviews are found on the site

Website’s Originality: A small amount of duplicate content is found on the site

Policy Details: Policies lack clarity

Social Media: The website has no sign on the social media

Based on our research, it would not be wrong to conclude that the site is not trustworthy.

All About Allvova

Allvova is one of the numerous e-commerce sites emerging in the market daily. It has a limited stock with only 20 products to showcase. Their collection contains beauty products, a single earring and eyelash and decorative items.

It is surprising that the website has no information about its owner making us wonder Is Allvova Legit? However, the prices here are more or less reasonable. Currently, they are also offering free delivery on all purchases for a limited period.

Specifications of the Website

Link Address of the Site: https://www.allvova.com/

Office Address: No address is given

Phone Number: The site does not provide any contact number

Email Id: support@allvova.com

Working Hours: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Office Days: The operations are on from Monday to Saturday

Shipping Policy: Though the site offers a standard method and a priority method for shipping, the time taken for both are nearly the same

Shipping Fees: Not mentioned

Delivery Range: Worldwide delivery is available

Return Period: general return period is 30 days except for promotional items. No information is given for offer items.

Return Charges: Free return is possible

Return Shipping Fees: Not mentioned

Cancellation or Modification of Order: Order can be modified within 24 hours, but there is no data regarding cancellation

Exchange Terms: No data is available

Damaged Item: Report within 14 days of delivery

Refund Details: Refund amount excludes shipping fees

Social Accounts: The site has no social media pages

Is Allvova Legit Due to the Advantages?

Delivery is provided all over the world

30 days return period is available

Available reviews are positive

Order modification is possible

What are the Disadvantages?

No contact number is present for quick customer assistance

100% refund is not available as shipping charges are non-refundable

The popularity of the site is uncertain

Exchange details are missing

Policies are not clearly stated

Free delivery is available only for a limited period

What are the Views of the Buyers?

While going through the reviews of the site, we learned that a very little number of products has a few comments from the buyers answering Is Allvova Legit or not. But most of the items on the site have no review to show. This fact is contrary to the available reviews, and there remain doubts about the authenticity of the comments. So, to be on the safe side, it is good to know how to Get money refund on credit card.

The reliability of the comments about the beauty products found here cannot be checked from social media due to the site’s absence on social media networking platforms.

Final Verdict

The data about the website reflects an overall negative answer to Is Allvova Legit or not for the buyers. So, it would not be a smart move to trust the site. Ans if you ever get Scammed Online, Take Action against it. If you have any thoughts for us, kindly share them in the comments.