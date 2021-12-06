Is Amassour Legit {Dec 2021} Read Reviews – Safe To Buy?

The article on Is Amassour Legit discusses an online shopping store and its complete legitimacy details. Read it to know more.

The legitimacy of Amassour:

We would like you to read all the points given below carefully before purchasing anything from the website:

Trust Score of the website: Its trust score is 14% which is low.

Domain Age: The website was created on the 14th of November 2020. In short the website is 1 year and 21 days old.

Alexa Rating/Score: The website’s Alexa rating was missing; no rating was found.

Spam Score/originality: The overall spam score of the web domain is 2%.

Reviews by Customer: Customer reviews were missing.

Social Media: No links or social media pages were found on their website.

Lack of specifications: The Amassour Reviews section was missing for customers to leave a review on the website.

Missing Policies: There were no details found on the exchange policy.

Genuineness of Contact details: The address provided shows up on the maps, and the email is provided on the webpage that seems to work, but no contact number is provided.

Country: The origin of this web domain is from CHINA and the address.

More Details On Amassour

It is an online clothing store that has something for males and females. They are selling Nightwear for males and females. Their range is fashionable.

They offer:

Sleep wears for women:

Shirt Nightgown

Long-wear set

Shorts camisole set

Pajamas set

Nightgown and robe set

Long nightgown

Sleepwear for men:

Silk pajamas set

Shirt and Shorts set

Boxer or underwears

Night robe

Queen size pillowcase

All these products are available in pure silk fabric.

Features:

To visit the website, here is the URL: https://www.amassour.com/

Physical Address: NO.126 Wushan Rd, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

Email Address: service@amassour.com (for customer service)

Email for support services: support@amassour.com

Payment method: They have provided various methods for payment such as; PayPal, VISA, etc.

Shipping Policy: They provide free standard shipping over and above $ 49 and free express shipping over $ 199.

Amassour Reviews : No customer reviews were present.

The shipping charges are $ 5.99. Also, standard shipping takes 7 to 10 business days, whereas express shipping takes only 4 to 10 working days.

Return Policy: They provide a return within 45 days of purchase. More details are on the website.

Refund: The refund process might take 5 to 10 business days after 2 to 3 days of the return process.

Privacy Policy and terms and conditions of services are adequately provided on the website.

They have provided an additional section of “How to order”, read to know details.

Positives to decide: Is Amassour Legit?

All the basic required policies and details are available.

The spam score is considerably low.

A physical address and email are provided.

Rates, charges, taxes, and shipping costs were provided in detail.

Plenty of methods for making payment.

Negatives:

No review or rating sections were provided

Full disclosure of the exchange policy was not available.

No owner’s details are available on the internet.

No social media presence on the internet.

Customer Reviews

When the reviews for any website or product are missing, it is tough to determine the quality of the product. Today there are many scam websites so beware. Questions like Is Amassour Legit are extremely important for customers to judge the products or websites.

This will provide customers with a basis for purchasing a product. But unfortunately, any reviews for this website were not available on the internet. No rating of their products were found.

Final Summary

All the details provided above were precisely researched and checked. Before making any purchasing decision, go through all the information given in the article correctly.

Do you find Is Amassour Legit article helpful? Comment what you think.