Is Barkrule Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews Here!

Is Barkrule Scam or Legit? If you want to determine whether this store, Barkrule, is legit or not, kindly go through this post till the end and know.

Do you want to buy toys for your kids? You can explore the Barkrule store that sells clothing, toys, etc. for grown-ups and kids. The shop belongs to the United States. But, the shoppers must think about the legitimacy and they should get the answer: Is Barkrule Scam or Legit? The readers can read fruitful information regarding the permissibility of the Barkrule store. Kindly check its permissibility.

Know the Legitimacy Of Barkrule Store!

Website’s Creation : October 16, 2022, is the discovery date of the Barkrule store. The website was founded one month ago.

Registrar : Barkrule store is registered through NameSilo, LLC

Trust Factor: The Barkrule store has only a 1 percent trust score. The website has a poor score and we do not permit you to buy from here.

Expiry Date : It will expire on October 16, 2023.

Missed Data: The website has not mentioned its owner’s details.

Customer Views : No valuable Barkrule Reviews are available on the online or official website. So, it is not trustworthy.

Social Networks: The website is available on social media networks like Facebook. But, there are no reviews on that page.

Data Safety : The store has secured the data of the customers through HTTPS protocol. So, it can safe for sharing information.

Overview of Barkrule Store!

Barkrule Store sells various toys for kids and clothing materials for girls. The store has a limited collection of toys. If you do not know about its collection, kindly check the items below.

Kid’s Toys

Track Train

Plush Toy

T-shirt

Cotton Top

Characteristics determined in Is Barkrule Scam or Legit!

URL: https://barkrule.com/

Email Id: support@barkrule.com

Location Details: Southampton Row 372, WC1B, UK, Great London

Contact Number: 442086385417

We could not find any customer reviews on the Barkrule Store.

Return Policy: The customer has offered the 30 days return policy to the customers.

Shipping Policy: The total time taken to deliver the goods is 10 to 22 business days.

Checkout Options: PayPal, Visa, American Express, MasterCard, Maestro, etc.

Positive Highlights

The store provides free delivery on products above dollar 40.

The contact information is available.

Negative Highlights

There are zero customer reviews available on the online or official website.

Social media pages like Facebook do have any opinions.

Barkrule Reviews

The Barkrule shop has limited products. So, we cannot find a variety of collections on this website. The website has no reviews on online review sites. We have checked all sites to find any reviews, but there were no reviews. Moreover, the official website has zero reviews. Customers cannot believe the website until they find relevant reviews on the store. There is a page on Facebook but the page does not have any relevant opinions on their collection. So, if you still wonder about the legitimacy of this store and want to know: Is Barkrule Scam or Legit? Thus, you should not believe this store. One should wait for more opinions from the customers and stay alert for Credit Card Scammers.

Final Thoughts

Summing up this post, we have learned that the website was registered around one month ago. The website has a poor trust score of 1 percent. The website cannot be trusted at all. Buyers should stay alert from fraud sellers and try to avoid PayPal Scammers. One can check more details on Stuffed Toys

Is Barkrule Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Was the Barkrule store present on social networks?

Ans. The store is available on Facebook. But, there are no customer opinions on the store.

Q2. What is the lifespan of the Barkrule store?

Ans. The life span of Barkrule is one month.

Q3. Is the trust score of Barkrule store good?

Ans. The trust count of the Barkrule store is not good as it got one percent.

Q4. What collections does Barkrule have?

Ans. They have toys for kids and clothing items.

Q5. Have the store mentioned its contact details?

Ans. Yes, the Barkrule store has mentioned its email, address, and phone number.

Q6. Is Barkrule Scam or Legit?

Ans. No, the Barkrule store is not legit. Based on its poor lifespan, trust score, and lack of reviews make it suspicious.