Is Bibikid Scam Or Legit {Sep} Read The Entire Review

Is this site trustworthy?

Several Online sites are not advertised but are genuine due to their policies. But, a few online sites are advertised only to become popular and could even be scams. But, we are not one to pass judgment on any online store until its legitimacy speaks out its truth. So, Bibikid can be genuine or trustworthy, or it may not be; this can only be known once we check Bibikid Reviews. It will make it crystal clear about the authenticity and reliability of the Bibikid store. This is the right destination to know everything regarding the legality of the Bibikid shop.

Trust Score : 2 percent is the trust factor found in the store. The website looks unauthentic and one cannot believe the store quickly.

Website Registration: July 5, 2022, is the discovery date of the Bibikid shop. The website was found two months ago only, and we cannot believe the portal.

Registrar: Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. d/b/a HiChina (www.net.cn)

Purchaser’s Reviews: Is Bibikid Scam or Legit ? It can be a suspicious store as there are no good reviews on any review portals. The domain lacks the user’s interest.

Social Networks : The Facebook page is available. But, we searched for reviews and found nothing on it. The followers did not show any interest.

Data Security : Security is at its peak for this website.

Missed Data : They have not presented their phone number on the portal. The email and location are available.

Policy: All the policies, like privacy, refund, cancellation, shipping, return, etc., are found perfectly.

Expiry Date : July 5, 2023, is the expiration date of the Bibikid store.

Overview as examined in Is Bibikid Scam or Legit.

Bibikid provides first-class designs of clothing products. They feature modern clothes for babies or toddlers. The store also has a collection for pregnant women. They have offered many huge discounts on the items. It is one of the best shops to buy baby clothes or accessories. Now you can dress up your kid in the most fashionable way you want. They have:

Pregnant Women’s Trousers

Accessories like necklaces, bows, etc.

Baby collections like swing tops, long sleeve swing tops, etc.

Features of the Bibikid site

Purchase baby clothes from https://bibikid.com/.

Email Id: bibikid@gmail.com

Address Details: Balmoral Industrial estate, Navan Meath, Abbeylands South, Suite 10542, Ireland, C15 DD72.

Phone Number: Unavailable.

Is Bibikid Scam or Legit ? The shop seems suspicious as we have not gathered details on reviews. No review site has shared any ratings.

Return Policy: The website provides a free return. One can request a return within 14 days.

Shipping Policy: The shop has stated that the buyers can expect standard delivery in 10-25 days.

Payment Modes: Visa, American Express, MasterCard, Maestro, Diner Club, Discover.

Positive Points

Free delivery on packages over $49.

Email and address are available.

Negative Points

Zero reviews are found on the review sites.

The Facebook page does not show user comments or reviews.

Bibikid Reviews

The domain is opposite to what it has shown to us. It looks like a suspicious website, as no online review portal has shared comments on its validity. The customer does not look excited about their products as the official website lacks the users’ interest. Our team showed red flags to the website because Facebook was found, but the page has no comments or reviews by followers or users. All these vital components recommend that we think twice before shopping. One can check crucial steps that can be taken to avoid Credit Card Scamming.

Final Summary

Summing up this write-up on Is Bibikid Scam or Legit, we learned that the store had been registered recently. It was founded two months ago. Also, the trust factor is lousy, and one should not trust the website. The store seems suspicious, and we recommend you not share any personal information. If you have done so, you need to secure your bank credentials from PayPal Scammers.

