Is Bippiesshop Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

Read exclusive reviews of Bippiesshop.com to know its features and Is Bippiesshop Scam or Legit. Also, learn about customer reviews.

Are you looking to buy beautiful soft toys for your kids, unique designs of home decor, candles with calming fragrances, or specially designed kitchen utilities and storage? Did you browse through Bippiesshop.com, a new e-store in the United States? Are you interested in its offerings, but did you know about Bippiesshop customer reviews and Authenticity?

We bring you complete facts about Bippiesshop.com to conclude if Is Bippiesshop Scam or Legit.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is Bippiesshop Legit?

Bippiesshop was launched on 19th-October-2022.

Its Country-of-Origin(CoO) is Tempe, USA.

The trust score of Bippiesshop is 1%.

The Domain Authority of Bippiesshop is 2/100.

Its 23.227.38.32 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 61 days.

Bippiesshop has a suspicion score of 7%; it has a 47% threat, 47% phishing, 28% malware, and a 13% spam score.

The website gained a poor Alexa ranking of 1,428,292.

Bippiesshop’s expiry date is 19th-October-2023 (short life expectancy).

Brief:

Bippiesshop.com is young 27-days old website. It sells 65 products from the random category, including:

43 Candles,

4 home decors

10 kitchen utilities and

8 soft toys

Bippiesshop Reviews determined exclusion of a mission statement. Though free shipping is supported for orders above $20 in the US and for orders above $59 from the rest of the world, the shipping fee within the US is $3.99, and for the rest of the world is under $59.00.

Features:

Buy soft toys and utilities at https://bippiesshop.com/.

The physical address was unspecified.

+1(831)205-4664 is the contact number.

Hello@bippies.co is a genuine customer service email.

Bippiesshop’s terms and privacy policies are clearly mentioned.

Bippiesshop takes two days to process an order, considered to check Is Bippiesshop Scam or Legit?

Orders are delivered within 10-days in the US and within 15-days globally.

Bippiesshop supports returns within 14-days.

Refunds are processed within three days to the original method of payment.

Cancelation is possible within 24Hrs or before the shipment.

Bippiesshop supports ShopPay and GPay payments in USD.

Pros:

Bippiesshop has a friendly user interface with filtering, sorting, and searching options

The website offers more than 70% discounts

Newsletters and FAQ are supported by Bippiesshop

Cons:

Product specifications for a few items are missing

Bippiesshop allows ordering infinite quantities of the same item

Unrealistic discounts are offered on Bippiesshop

Customers Bippiesshop Reviews:

Bippiesshop was reported to use an internal review system. Four website reviews and three videos about Bippiesshop suggest it is possibly a scam.

Product reviews are yet to be rated on Bippiesshop. No customer reviews of Bippiesshop were present on social media sites. Therefore, avoid internet scams by learning about PayPal diddles.

Conclusion:

No customer acknowledgment about receiving delivery from Bippiesshop.com was found. Bippiesshop.com scored terribly on trust, business, DA, and Alexa profiles. It scored considerably on the threat, malware, and phishing profiles. It may take some more time to improve its score as a young website. Bippiesshop.com seems a scam and answered Is Bippiesshop Scam or Legit. Hence, avoid internet fraud by learning about Credit Card diddles.

