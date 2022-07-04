Is Cafepress Scam {July} Read Authentic & Quick Reviews!

The below article provides all the legitimacy and specification details to evaluate the question, Is Cafepress Scam or not.

Are you excited to wear clothes designed by one of the world’s best designers? The CafePress website is an online portal that grows and inspires millions of people around the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia to express themselves.

They work with designers around the world. This marketplace is an online site with products ranging from butterfly soft T-shirts to trending decorations for your home. To evaluate Is Cafepress Scam? Read the article below.

Is CafePress an online trusted site or not?

Domain expiration: the domain of this site will expire on the 19th of June 2023, within less than a year.

The domain creation date: the domain was established in 19 97 on the 20th of June

The popularity of cafepress.com: has been widespread among people globally. Their products have been used by many people and have been reviewed accordingly.

Trust score: this website has a good trust index of 93%.

Social media handlers: This site is promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Cafepress Reviews : this site has been poorly reviewed over time by many customers. They have reported products of poor quality and poor pricing services. The overall shipping and delivery process has also been written as a poor experience for many customers.

About the cafepress.com website

This portal mainly sells homeware products ranging from t-shirts, mugs, bags, and phone covers.

Cafepress.com has been seen in the New York Times, entertainment, Seventeen, Rolling Stone, and Forbes, weird, better homes and gardens, time, Wall Street Journal, people, and women’s world.

Domain name: cafepress.com

Website link to the official page:https://www.cafepress.com/

Physical address: This site claims to be internationally representing itself in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom United States, as well as around the globe

Contact number:8498 0030

E-mail ID: The e-mail ID of the site is hidden

Shipping and delivery: The customs policies of cafepress.com vary from country to country.

Return policy: this website offers easy Returns and refunds on all its products with a 30-day guarantee.

Customers can fill out the return and refund forms to file a return. Exchange offers are also available with a 30-day satisfaction on all of their products.

The online payment mode: PayPal visa and credit card payments are acceptable.

Hence here are some positive and negative highlights to assess whether you must prefer this site for online shopping or not.

Positive Points

This site has been HTTPS approved

The domain name of This site is old

This website is popular

The trust index of this website is 93%. Therefore it has a good trust index assigning to a low-risk rate

users can access all the daily wear and home decor items with the help of this single site

Negative Points

The owner’s information on this site has been hidden

This site has been reviewed as poor in service as well as product quality

No legit address has been provided to any contacting local customer center

Know about the Cafepress Reviews in detail!

Feedbacks and reviews are important to clarify whether the online site is rightful or not. You can assess the portal quality services and the characteristics of shipping and return policies with the help of other people’s experiences and reviews online. This site has been reviewed poorly.

Hence we assume that the product quality services and customer satisfaction on behalf of this website are poor.

The Last Words

Now, as a concluding thought we can say “Yes” to the question: Is Cafepress Scam? The cafepress.com is a decent site that sells all homeware products and offers exclusive market ranges from tank tops, mugs and bags.

But as reviews this has poor service, therefore we recommend exploring more about this site. Have you tried where sitecafepress.com? Please comment.