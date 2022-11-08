Is Cronline Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

This post on Is Cronline Scam or legit will tell you about the authenticity of this store. Kindly read the article till the end.

Did you hear about the Cronline store? Have you visited the store website? Cronline is an online shopping platform and is popular among many people in Australia. Is Cronline Scam or legit? the site has launched recently so people are not sure about its legitimacy. We work on several legitimacy factors and then show genuine reviews to the buyers

So let’s begin this article on the authenticity of Cronline store.

Is Cronline legit?

The following points are the legitimacy aspects of the Cronline store. All the information mentioned below factors is based on Cronline store. These factors are crucial to know the authenticity of this shop. So read them thoroughly.

Domain registration : Cronline store was launched on 4 November 2022

Domain expiry : Cronline store website will expire on 4 November 2023

Cronline Reviews : The customer reviews of the Cronline store are null.

Trust score : The Cronline site has a negligible trust rate of only 1%.

Policies : Cronline website store has mentioned all the necessary policies appropriately.

Data encryption : Cronline store’s website is safe as it follows HTTPS protocol.

Missing information : The site has not mentioned the owner’s details.

Brief on Cronline

Cronline store sells all kinds of products which includes household, clothes, dining, headwear, etc. You can shop anytime as per your needs. Now let’s know some items sold by this shop:

Aromatherapy & candles

Beauty

Belts

Socks

Singlets & t-shirt

Is Cronline Scam or legit? You may get this answer in upcoming sections as there are many more elements that must be discussed for knowing the store’s trustworthiness.

Features of Cronline store

URL : https://cronline.store/

Email address : Contact the Cronline shop at us.hellolife@gmail.com

Shop address : Unavailable

Contact number : Unavailable

Shipment Policy : The store provides free shipping on products over $90Aus.

Refund &, return policy : Cronline unused products can be returned in 30 days.

Payment modes : Unavailable

Positive Elements

Shipment is free on items over $90.

The email address is given.

Negative Elements

Store address and contact details are not provided.

Payment modes are missing.

Customer ratings and responses are unavailable.

Cronline Reviews

Cronline store has not got an appropriate customer response. As it is a newly launched site it has got zero response and ratings from customers on the official site and other sites. The website is not available on social media platforms. If you want some knowledge for safety from credit card scams then you can refer to this article.

In a nutshell

As we stated earlier that the trust rate of Cronline store is one percent and the life span is only 4 days. We can’t trust this site as it is a newly registered site and does not have appropriate trust factors. So we hope you get the answer for Is Cronline Scam or legit? Read this article to get protection from PayPal scams.

Was this article helpful? Share your thoughts with us in the below comment box.