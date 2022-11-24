Is Cuddleclones Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews Here

This write-up on Is Cuddleclones Scam or Legit will tell you about a website called Cuddleclones.

Do you like dogs and puppies? Would you like dog print things? If yes, then your wait is over. The website we will discuss today is all about dogs. They have various products for sale. Customers can also get their pet’s photo printed on the products they sell.

They are providing discounts and some Christmas offers. So, people who are in the United States and want to buy anything from here, examine all the points of Is Cuddleclones Scam or Legit?

Is Cuddleclones Legit Or Not?

These days buying things online is very common. Online shopping has become easy these days, yet people get scammed through such portals. Thus, it is necessary to check the legitimacy of the site.

Domain Age: The portal’s domain was registered on 16th November 2006.

Domain Expiration: The website’s domain will expire on 16th November 2024.

Trust Score: The website is more than ten years old, but its trust score is just 68%. This score is considered very mediocre.

Reviews: Many customer feedback and Cuddleclones Reviews are on the website and other-trusted portals.

This website has mentioned privacy policy, refund policy, reviews, contact details, and Terms of services. The shipping policy is missing, but some delivery-related details are provided while buying any product.

They have also provided the phone number, email, chat support, and office address.

They are currently providing black Friday sales and discounts. It seems realistic.

The website is present on most of the major social media platforms. They are on Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, etc.

The website’s registered location is Arizona, U.S.

While reading Is Cuddleclones Scam or Legit points, one will get that the website looks reasonable. But, research before buying is essential.

What Is Cuddleclones?

This online shopping portal sells varied items. Every product they offer has dog prints, and customers can also get their pets pictures printed on various products they sell.

List of items they sell:

Golf accessories

Pajamas

Coffee Mugs and Tumblers

Pillows and blankets

Canvas

Wrapping paper

Phone cases

Bags

Socks, Sweater, and Slippers

Plush toys, etc.

Specifications Of The Portal

Website URL: https://cuddleclones.com/

Payment Mode – Not mentioned in the policy section.

Products – Plush Clones, Slippers, Pillow, Phone cases, Coffee Mugs, etc.

Cuddleclones Reviews – Every product has customer reviews.

Email Address – info@cuddleclones.com

Address – It is available.

Contact Number – +1 800-793-0870

Shipping & Handling – There is no policy provided, but they have mentioned some shipping details along with the particular product.

Return – Customer can return within 30 days of receiving the item.

Social Media – Available

Customization – The website has provided all tools to customize the look of your product by adding your pet’s images and selecting the prints etc.

Pros Of Cuddleclones

Social presence on all major platforms.

Contact details along with the Address is also a plus point.

Real discounts and offers.

Proper reviews are present.

Cons Of Cuddleclones

No payment or shipping policies raise concerns about Is Cuddleclones Scam or Legit .

Delivery charges and other essential details need to be included.

Reviews Of Cuddleclones

The online shopping store has proper reviews on its website. Detailed customer reviews and a product rating system is present. Customers mostly liked the products and options of customization present on the website.

Also, a trusted portal for reviews has a 4.5 rating out of 5. Customers have also posted negative feedback on the platform. But, the store has replied to their comments to resolve their problems. All such feedback and comments help us to identify Is Cuddleclones Scam or Legit. Also, read all the points and be safe from PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

Overall, the website seems trustworthy and does not look suspicious, as it is more than 15 years old. It also has an average trust scoreBut the customer must do proper research before buying anything from online stores. Read all the necessary steps to avoid credit card scams here.

Have you ordered anything from here? Please do let us know your views in the comment box.

Is Cuddleclones Scam or Legit -Frequently Asked Questions:

Q1. What is Cuddleclones?

This online shopping website sells various products with dog prints.

Q2. What is their physical Address?

The Address is 445 Baxter Ave, KY- 40204 Louisville, U.S.

Q3. Is Cuddleclones Scam or Legit?

The website appears to be legit.

Q4. What is their contact number?

Customers can reach out at +1 800-793-0870.

Q5. Is Customization available?

Yes, there are many options, and buyer can customize their product.

Q6. Do they accept returns?

Yes, a customer can return the product within 30 days of receiving it.