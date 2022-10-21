Is Curvetweet com Scam or Legit {Oct 2022} curvetweet.com Review

The write-up discusses the important points related to the online clothing store and answers Is Curvetweet com Scam or Legit for the customers.

Are you looking for fashionable sarees and salwar suits? We will discuss the details about a website that has various kinds of collections for traditional wear for the people of India.

Indian people love wearing traditional dresses and this website is a boon for them. We will answer Is Curvetweet com Scam or Legit in the upcoming sections.

Is Curvetweet an authorized store?

Domain- the store’s domain was formed on 06/04/2022.

Trust score- the trust rating is 5%.

Reviews- No is found in the store.

Alexa rank – 667172.

Plagiarism – just by looking at the website we cannot rule plagiarism.

Address licit- the address seems to be legit.

Social media- inactive links of Instagram and Facebook pages is mentioned.

Unrealistic discounts- Unavailable.

Owner’s information – nothing is mentioned about the owner.

Curvetweet com Review depicts about the website

Curvetweet is a website that deals in special collections for women. It specializes in Kurtis, sarees, Lehenga-cholis and a special collection for festive wear. You will find almost every variety of clothing on this online website.

Features of the website

Check Website Pros

This portal has attracted the buyers with its wide collection of Indian wear.

It has 7 days return policy

Cons

Curvetweet cannot be trusted due to its low trust index with least feasibility.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are very important as they depict the crystal clear image of any online portal. Unfortunately, this website lacks customer reviews on the official portal and raises a doubt: Is Curvetweet com Scam or Legit?

The Last Words

We can conclude this writer by saying that the store is illegitimate and lacks genuineness, as it has received a minimal trust index. Also, we suggests checking all the important parameters before making any online purchase.

