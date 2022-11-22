Is Customylove Scam Or Legit {Nov 2022} Honest Reviews!

The below post contains all the details that the customer needs to know to determine, Is Customylove scam Or Legit.

This domain was registered on 12 th August 2022; that is, it has existed for less than 6 months.

The portal will expire on 12 th August 2023; less than a year is left.

The trust index scored by this portal is 58.1%, an average score.

This domain has scored 1% trust, which is very poor ranking.

The owner’s details are identified by WHOIS services.

This platform secures a valid HTTPS connection.

Any blacklist engine does not detect this domain.

The official platforms contain 100% positive Customylove Review , with no single negative marking, and all are rated 5-stars for their services.

No social media links are present on the official portal.

The threat and malware scores are detected are 26 for each section.

Website popularity is very poor, that is, 2435321.

Proximity to the suspicious domain has scored 18.

About Customylove.com

This portal deals in various customized trends for fashion and carnival. You can get customized shirts, home decors, and ornaments. You can get other family gifts, which will help you see sharing a memory with your family that can get a big smile on their face.

The main aim of this portal is to deliver the following:

Excellent products at reasonable prices.

Excellent customer support.

Is Customylove scam Or Legit: Check From Specifications!

URL- https://customylove.com

Email id – answer@customylove.com

You can connect for Whatsapp chat support via https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=12027431792

Phone number- not provided.

Address- not mentioned.

Operational Hours: Monday to Saturday 9 to 11 pm and Sundays: 10 am to 10 pm.

Shipping Policy: Maximum processing time is 3- 7 days.

Delivery policies: you will get an email for the details after the order is shipped.

Return Policies: A 30-day return policy is depicted from the day you get your order.

Payment Methods: All Debit & Credit Cards, including PayPal.

Shipping Fee: Free shipping for orders above USD 79, for less orders customer will borne the shipping charges.

Pros for Customylove Review

Presence of WhatsApp chat link.

Email ID is present.

Average ratings for trust index.

A 30-day return policy is present.

A valid HTTPS connection is present.

Good reviews & ratings are present on the official page.

The owner’s details are identified under WHOIS extensions.

Cons

Absent of reviews on external sources.

No social media links are present.

Very meager trust score is present.

Reviews from Existing Customers!

This online portal does contain positive reviews and perfect ratings on its official page. But unfortunately, no social media handle or other trusted platforms contains any Customylove Review from existing customers. In addition to this, click here to check the PayPal scam-protecting tips.

The Final Summary

Based on our research, we are still determining whether this portal is a scam or legit. Many factors favour this and are giving a signal for a red alert. But, as the scoring is good and an active social handle is present, you can take a risk after going through all its policies.

Still, it’s better to wait till it fetches some authentic reviews, and you can visit other legit portals. Moreover, click here to learn the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

What do you think about its legitimacy? Please comment.

Is Customylove scam Or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What is the email address for registering a complaint?

answer@customylove.com

Q2. Is the company registered with the Customylove clothing name?

Yes.

Q3. Are the owner’s details present for this domain?

Yes, details are identified with WHOIS extension, but no details are present on the official portal.

Q4. Is there any cancellation policy applicable after placing an order?

No, details are present.

Q5. In how many days can the customer raise the return request?

Within 30 days.

Q6. Is the shipping fee returnable to the customer?

No details are present.

Q7. Are there any active social media links?

No.