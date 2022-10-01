Is Dieiss Com Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check Reviews Here

Please review the article for clarification on the query: Is Dieiss com Scam or Legit? Be aware of fraud.

Women love to dress in fashion according to the season. Are you interested in wearing summer fashion frocks and footwear? Have you been in search of the `portal? Then we provide you Dieiss.com website. People of the United States are interested in wearing fashion wear. Before investing in the new portal, let us clarify whether it Is Dieiss com Scam or Legit.

Legitimacy

Website tenure: The portal age is less than two months old. (Developed date:4 th August 2022.)

Alexa rank : The portal has not scored rank yet.

Website Trust Score: 1% trust score is terrible for a website.

Social Media links: There are no connections on social media.

Copied Content: Content available on the site is unique.

Customer Reviews : No reviews are present on the official portal.

Owner Information: We cannot find the information about the company’s founder.

The Return and exchange policies: There is 14 days return policy and no information about the exchange policy.

Let us peek into Dieiss com Reviews.

About Dieiss com.

Dieiss com is an online e-commerce platform for newly designed fashion products for women. The portal supplies:

Summer frocks

Summer sandals.

Specifications

The website Address: https://dieiss.com/

E-mail Id : dieiss@gmail.com

Contact Address: HARIO TRADING CO., LIMITED, Wheatcroft house, Wheatcroft Business Park Lander Lane, Edwalton, Nottingham, England NG12 4GD.

Products Price: GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, AUD, INR, JPY.

Shipping and Delivery Policies: For normal delivery, 8-14 days with a shipping fee of $6.99 and for express, 3-8 days with a fee of $12.99.

Pros

HTTPS verified protocol.

Cons

No customer reviews are available.

Absence of social media links.

Dieiss com Reviews.

Dieiss.com is an online portal claiming to serve the products to the consumers’ doorstep smoothly. The portal claims to satisfy the consumer with high-quality products. We have not found any reviews on the official site, online and social media network.Despite their claims, we find the website is not safe for investment. We suggest you avoid purchasing from the website. Hence, we claim the portal is a scam. In addition, click here for Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.

Conclusion

In the article, we have shared the specified details and found the site seems a scam. The article clarifies the doubt with details mentioned in: Is Dieiss com Scam or Legit? Click here for online dresses. Also, click on Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

