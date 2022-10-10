Is Directmart Scam Or Legit {Oct} Read Reviews Here!

Please go through Is Directmart Scam or Legit article for clarifications. Protect yourselves from fraud.

People love to decorate their homes by lighting candles. Are you interested in buying brass candlestands for your worship or decoration? Have you ever come across the portal Directmart.com? The portal delivers brass candlesticks in the United States. Investing in an unknown site is quite risky. Let us research whether the portal Is Directmart Scam or Legit?

Legitimacy

Website Age: The website is created within six months. (Developed date: 8 th September 2022)

Alexa Rank : The portal has scored 6885765.

Website Trust Score: The website earned a lousy trust score of 1%.

Social Media Links: There are social media connections available.

Customer Reviews : No customer reviews are available on-site.

Owner Information: No information is available about the founder of the company.

The Return and exchange policies: 30 days of return and exchange policies are available for the products.

We will provide more details in the below summary section with Directmart Reviews.

About Directmart.us

Directmart.us website serves customers with beautiful brass candleholders in various designs. The products are:

Brass candlesticks

Brass candle holders

Brass candle sconce.

Specifications

The website Address: is https://directmart.us/

E-mail Id : hnadsocbasoean@gmail.com

Phone Number: 18950792330

Contact Address: Basoean, Mo Xiang Lu Nan Jing Shi, 210042 Jiangsu, China.

Shipping and Delivery Policies: Free shipping is available for the United States takes 7-15 working days, and for European countries, it takes 10-20 working days.

Payment Options: Pay Pal.

Pros

The website is secured with HTTP protocol.

Cons

No buyer’s opinion is available for products.

No social media links are present.

Directmart Reviews.

Directmart.us portal claims to satisfy consumers’ desire for their products with quality and affordable prices. The products present on the portal are limited. Despite their promises, the portal has not gained feedback for the products, which is a negative sign of trust. We throw an opinion to avoid purchasing from the site. The portal has failed to earn reviews on other sites as well. Hence, hard to prove the website’s legitimacy. Just have a look at Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

Conclusion

We feel pleasure to inform you about the Directmart.us website's legitimacy. We suggest to investigate more before purchasing anything as the website age is less than six month and only 1% trust count. Furthermore, click on to know Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.

