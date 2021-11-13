Is Discountajx Legit {Nov 2021} Complete Reviews Here!

This article shares details about a website selling sneakers and therefore helps you to know whether it Is Discountajx Legit or not.

Online shopping is in its increasing trend; many people are opting for this option. Are you one of those online shopping lovers? Do you also procrastinate going shopping physically? If yes, you would love this article as we will analyze an online website selling sneakers at your doorsteps in the United States. We will share important information about a website and see whether it Is Discountajx Legit or not.

Is Discountajx Authentic?

We have analyzed various factors, and based upon that, let’s see whether this website is legitimate or not.

The first factor for any website would be the domain age; if we see the domain age of the website, it is less than one month. The website was created on 11th November 2021. Therefore, it would be risky to trust such a novice website and invest your hard-earned money.

The second factor is that the website is not present on any social media platforms. As the website is new, we do not have any information about its presence on social media platforms.

As per Discountajx Reviews , there is HTTPS certification to the website. But this cannot be the sole purpose to check the legitimacy of the website.

There are no consumer reviews available about this website. SO, this also increases our suspicion about the authenticity of the website.

The website provides an email id to contact them, but it is unsure whether the email id is genuine or not.

It also has its physical address, but there are no details about it on Google maps.

If we see the ranking of the website, scam detector has 58.8 out of 100 rankings. Although it is not low, it also does not specify its legitimacy.

So, we hope with this analysis you are clear about the question “Is Discountajx Legit.”

What is Discountajx.com?

It is an online platform which is selling sneakers online to people around the United States. It consists of various types of sneakers which you can choose according to your wish. You can order these sneakers of your size and enjoy the brand with its authentic value. It claims to have various sizes and designs of sneakers. But we must always analyze the website before investing our precious money and time into it. So, to gain more information about this website, stay tuned with us in this article. With this, you can find Is Discountajx Legit or not. So, be with us in this article.

Specifications:

Type of Website: E-commerce website.

Domain age: 11th November, 2021. (2 days old)

Type of Product: Sneakers.

Domain Age: It is less than one month old.

Email id: support@Discountajx.com Address: 1026 West Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Contact no: Not available.

Payment method: It accepts online payment.

Refund Policy: It has a 14 days refund policy.

Shipping Policy: It has a shipping policy of delivering within 7-15 days of order.

Certification: It has HTTPS certification.

Reviews: It is ranked on Scam Detector.

Social media presence: Not available.

Pros of using Discountajx.com:

You have been aware Is Discountajx Legit , let’s see its advantages. The first advantage is that you can get branded sneakers at your fingertips.

It has sneakers at an affordable rate which is accessible to all.

It also has a refund policy which you can use if you do not like it.

It has HTTPS certification to secure your privacy.

Cons of using Discountajx.com:

There are not many details available about this website on any platform.

There is no consumer review about this platform which is a major disadvantage of the website.

The website is a novice platform to be considered.

What are Discountajx Reviews?

As per our research, we do not have any consumer reviews about this website. After our thorough research, we cannot find any reviews on any social media platforms. As the website is new, the website also does not consist of any consumer reviews about the website’s services. So, after this research, we would recommend that you be aware of the website’s facts. With these factors, you would be saved from frauds of online websites prevalent in and around you.

Final Verdict:

Online shopping is on the verge, and people prefer online shopping to offline visits to shops or malls. But you must be aware of the fraud and its consequences. We hope that this article has clarified your quest of “Is Discountajx Legit.”

What is your view about such a new online site? Should you trust such online websites or not? You can share your views in the comment section below.

