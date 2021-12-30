Is Electricaou Legit (Dec 2021) Read Authentic Reviews!

Is Electricaou Legit? The site has come with a variety of kitchen appliances. Check out the blog below to figure out its authenticity, service details.

Modern kitchen appliances make the entire cooking process seamless. Anyone who cooks by accessing modern tech appliances can experience joy while cooking. Since people around the world, specifically, the United States, tend to purchase new appliance models online daily.

Several retail websites approach kitchen appliances; among them, Electricaou caters to people with premium-quality, modern appliances. However, Is Electricaou Legit? Did you analyze its authenticity? If the answer is no, we suggest you read the blog before spending money.

Analyzing the Electricaou Legitimacy:

We have gone through rigorous research and pulled out some critical data from its internal record that will assist you in analyzing the site-

Location Legality: Since the address isn’t present thus, the verification is incomplete.

Plagiarism: 57 percent of data is common (similar to other sites), and 15 percent of data is copied.

Domain Age: The age is 3 months only (Establishment data is 13/09/2021).

Social Channels: It lacks social channels.

Reviews: Till yet, no Electricaou Reviews have been obtained.

Trust Index: Very bad trust index. The record says its trust index is 1 percent.

Broken Links: The broken links are unavailable.

Owner Details: The owner is rainbows.shop.

Domain Name: As per the raw internal data, the name is electricaou.com.

Missing Information: Address, phone number, cancellation process.

Paying Modes: A plethora of different modes are provided for the consumers.

Since the site has disagreed with most legitimacy checking points, we cannot say it’s legit. But, it’s a new site also, and we are required to analyze it further.

What is Electricaou?

The Electricaou is another kitchen appliance selling site in the United States; however, Is Electricaou Legit? While analyzing the site, we found a variety of genre products like Toaster, Countertop oven, Blenders, Mixers, Mixer Accessories and Cookware range. However, the products are limited, so consumers may be disappointed with the product range.

Consumers can view of each product as the items to possess various pictures with feature information and general description. The site navigation is handy, and anyone who is not tech-savvy can easily navigate the site.

Specifications:

Website URL: https://www.electricaou.com/

Email ID: customerservice@teheh.com

Address: The address isn’t disclosed.

Comments: Consumers’ Electricaou Reviews are unavailable.

Phone Number: The phone number is hidden.

Product Details: Kitchen appliances like mixers, blenders, accessories, cookware etc.

Shipping Information: The delivery is generally completed within 3 days.

Charges: Buyers know the charge of transportation in the check-out process.

Return Process: The process should be completed within 5 working days.

Cancellation Process: We couldn’t find the details about the canceling process.

Refund Process: The process details are notified to the users via email.

Exchange Process: The record is not available.

Payment System: Visa, JCB, Discover, PayPal, Union Pay, Amex, Diners Club.

Is Electricaou Legit : The store needs to provide authorized data to prove its legitimacy.

Newsletter: Yes, a subscription option is available. Anyone can subscribe by email ID to receive the site updates.

Pros:

The store displays various genres of commodities.

Products are correctly categorized.

Products possess feature details and descriptions to make the consumers aware of the appliance.

The store is secured with an ‘HTTPS’ connection.

Cons:

No details are available about global shipping.

The site didn’t disclose its address.

The trust index is terrible.

Reviews and social profiles are missing.

The cancellation process, address, and phone number are missing.

Consumer’s comments on ‘Is Electricaou Legit’:

We can’t deny the importance of consumers’ real-time comments to judge store service and product quality. But, in Electricaou, buyers haven’t commented yet about the service experience and product quality. It can happen because it’s a new store in the E-com business; however, when we searched and checked its promotion on other platforms, we found nothing- and it isn’t delightful.

New sites generally tend to promote their online business media like social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, etc.), but it lacks social profiles. Also, read the methods to get refunds on credit card scams.

Final Verdict:

Is Electricaou Legit? The e-store has less authority as the address, phone number, social profiles, and reviews are missing. Since people can get kitchen appliances from legitimate sites, also check the process to get money back on PayPal scams. Do you want to recommend any site for kitchen appliance shopping to your audience? Please mention below.