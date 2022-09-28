Is Evaneich Scam Or Legit {Sep} Check The Reviews!

Is Evaneich Scam or Legit? To know its legitimacy, the shoppers can check every factor in this post. So, please read this post.

Do you love Jordan? You can shop for anyone from the Evaneich website. This website is situated in the United States. But, Is Evaneich Scam or Legit? The customers want to know its lawfulness as they might be planning to shop from this website. Kindly read this post and know all your answers.

Know the Legitimacy of This Site

Trust Rate: We detected a one percent trust score on the Evaneich website. It does not look like a famous website.

Registration Date : September 13, 2022, is the enrollment date of the Evaneich shop. It was found a few days ago only.

Registrar: Evaneich is registered through NameCheap, Inc.

Expiration Date: September 13, 2023, is the expiry date of the Evaneich shop.

Shopper’s Views : Zero Evaneich Reviews are seen on online review sites.

Brief of Evaneich Shop

The shop specializes in varieties of shoes. They only sell Jordan, but each series of Jordan is available in the store.

Air Jordan 1

Air Jordan Retro

Jordan for Kids

Specifications of Evaneich Site

URL: https://evaneich.com/ .

Telephone Number : Unavailable

Email Address: service@ez-malls.ca

Location Details: Unavailable

Shipping Policy: The store takes 13-25 days to deliver goods. It includes shipment and processing time

Return Policy : Evaneich has a 30-day return policy.

Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, etc.

Positive Points

Free shipping for two sets of shoes.

Negative Points

Social accounts and reviews are absent.

Evaneich Reviews

The website has mentioned its email address only. Other contact information is missing. The store has a shoe collection for grown-ups and kids, but these collections are deprived of customer feedback. We have not found any reviews on online review sites also. Moving to their social media presence, the website is unavailable on any social media. Their icons are linked to login pages only. Thus, it looks like a doubtful online store. You should be careful while connecting with any online store and know about Credit Card scams.

Final Summary

Ending this post on Is Evaneich Scam or Legit, we learned that the store was only found a few days ago. It needs some improvement in trust count. as it got only one percent. It seems to be a dubious store. So, you must know the ways to secure PayPal Scamming.

Do you like this post on the Evaneich shop? Please comment below.