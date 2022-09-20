Is Fendena Scam or Legit {Sep 2022} Explore Review!

Recite information on Is Fendena Scam or Legit will assist you in getting every detail about the website, and accordingly, you can make your purchase decision.

Are you looking to buy lawn and electrical apparatus at an online shopping place? Would you like to buy items at a discounted price? So, in today’s discussion, we are introducing a web page that deals in various electronic equipment.

The web page has registered in the United States, but peoples are interested to know Is Fendena Scam or Legit. So here we will examine its good and bad points to check its trustworthiness and popularity. To stay with content and continue to read.

Fendena.com is an authorized web page-

Web page registration date -It is a 3-month, 30-day old domain registered on 19th May 2022.

Trust score: Our analysis showed that web pages contain a horrible trust count of 1%.

Communication number – In findings, buyers got a valid and available telephone number to speak to its executive.

Physical address- We found an existing physical address of the store.

Unusual pricing- The store offers suspicious price-cut on its product.

Social media logos- Fendena Reviews , analysis says that the portal does not contain any social media icons on its official page.

Name of Owner- On the web page, we did not find its owner name.

Plagiarized content – We cannot compare its content because it has prohibited copy-paste in its content.

Alexa ranking- Alexa secures 4428037 places.

Policies- Buyers can read each policy through individual pages.

What is Fendena.com?

Fendena.com is an online selling web page that offers all kinds of lawn and electrical equipment with the latest technology. But frequent buyers of the online platform want to verify Is Fendena Scam or Legit. The web page deals with entire items at discounted costs.

The website crafts all the products with standard quality and as per the latest innovative technology. The store offers the most innovative products to its buyers.

Specification of Fendena.com –

The web address of the web page is https://fendena.com/.

The registration date of a web page is 19th May 2022

The life span of a web page is 19th May 2023

Contact email-id is contact@fendena.com.

Communication number – +1(856)-210-3109

Social networking link – Buyers did not find the website publicity page on social media, so we did not find details about its followers. Buyers are questioning whether Is Fendena Scam or Legit.

Physical address – 127 Elmwood Avenue, New Jersey 07055, United States.

Shipping time – The store mentioned 4 to 6 days to deliver your product.

Shipping charges –It does not possess any charges on shipping.

Shipping terms – Company uses USPS to deliver your order.

Return policy- 14-days mentioned returning your order.

The reimbursement policy -Refund will be deposited in your account by deducting delivery charges.

Return shipping cost -Buyers have to pay it and return expenses will be made by the buyers.

Order cancellation policy – Before dispatching your order, you can cancel the order.

Mode of payments -Master Card, PayPal, Visa, American Express, Maestro, etc.

Is Fendena Scam or Legit– know its paybacks-

Buyers can get top-quality equipment with the latest technology.

The portal offers all the crucial policies to its buyers, creating a strong trust building.

The website is SSL secured that offers secure shopping.

The website offers its users many payment modes, all well-known worldwide.

Buyers get a proper communication number and official address, making the contact process easy for frequent shoppers.

Drawbacks of the website-

The website is not disclosing the name of its owner . It lacks in social media promotional page that shows it is not a well-established domain.

Fendena Reviews-

We found that the website is not well-developed and does not contain many essential details that are required for a valid online portal. Even we did not find its promotional page on social media. Due to the unavailability of a proper promotional strategy, we did not find a single feedback from its shoppers.

So here we advise our buyers that before going with it, read about- How to get Money Back from PayPal Scammers to save your deals on the portal. In our analysis, we got it gives an unusual price cut that seems suspicious, so we cannot give any confirmation about its authenticity.

The Final Verdict-

In the article Is Fendena Scam or Legit, we figure out that its trust count is inferior and less than a six-month-old domain. So, consider a buyer guide to purchase lawn mover and explore its features. Also, read- Get Money Back on Credit Card and be alert for a scam.

Has a fake shopping site scammed you? Let’s comment on us.