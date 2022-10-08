Is Focus Novelty Ltd Scam or Legit {Oct} Quick Review!

Is Focus Novelty Ltd Scam or Legit? Catch the relevant facts of a web page in this write-up and order only if you find it credible and authentic.

Are you looking for excellent designs for diverse kitchen and home products? Are Focus Novelty products are the one that you have been searching for? But wait and check if it Is Focus Novelty Ltd Scam or Legit?

Before ordering, most internet in the United States, the United Kingdom, and some other nations choose to search for a reliable website. Users are the one who need stylish kitchen and home appliances. It supports the safety of online shopping and prevents fraud.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is Focus Novelty Limited legit or a scam?

Domain registration- August 04, 2022

Updation- August 11, 2022

Domain termination- August 04, 2023

Title of domain- https://focusnovelty.com/

Global rank- 1,028, 960

Country Rank- 161,045

Trust score- 23/100

Rate of the index – 2 %

Social media– Not available

Ratings by users- 2.5

Focus Novelty Ltd Reviews: Not available

What is Focus Novelty?

Focus Novelty Limited is an online platform with many kitchen and home product lines. Its products are useful and elegant and are available at discounted cost. Its products include utility utensils, tongs, appliances, kitchen tools, spatulas, anti-slip mats, food strainers, bottle storages, and many more useful gadgets, equipment, and appliances.

But buying kitchen or home products without knowing Focus Novelty’s credibility would waste your efforts.

Specifications:

Website- https://focusnovelty.com/

Category– A website that sells kitchen and home product lines. But, look out if it Is Focus Novelty Ltd Scam or Legit ?

E-mail address – support@focusnovelty.com

Phone details – +44 758140766

Addresses – UK Focus Novelty Limited. Wigston Lane-108, Aylestone Leicester, U.K., England, LE2 8TN

Payment modes– Master Card, Visa, and PayPal.

Working hours- Not available

Return policy– Fifteen days and a product guarantee of 30 days.

Shipments– Processing time- 1 to 3 days and delivery time- 10 to 25 days.

Pros of Focus Novelty:

It provides free handling worldwide

Thirty days return policy is available.

Complete payment security.

Cons of Focus Novelty:

Costly kitchen and other products.

Handling timings are prolonged.

Poor ratings.

Focus Novelty Ltd Reviews:

No testimonials or opinions from Focus Novelty’s site are available anywhere. So, believing it and ordering home or kitchen products would be useless.

So, before purchasing, consider evaluating the website. Also, understand How to Get a Refund on Paypal, If Scammed.

Final Verdict:

Focus Novelty portal has several drawbacks, such as a trust score, negative rating, and testimonies. So refrain from buying Focus Novelty products.

Click this link for more details on the protection of digital items. Browse How to protect yourself from a scam.

Is Focus Novelty Ltd Scam or Legit? Please express your thoughts about this website in the space below.