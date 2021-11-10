Is Game Shop Legit (Nov 2021) Check Authentic Reviews!

Please read this write-up to come to a conclusion regarding Is Game Shop Legit, provides gaming consoles, software, and accessories of popular brands.

Is Game Shop Genuine?

Let us first check out some particulars about the legality of this portal.

Website Age – The portal is six years old, and its creation date is 17 July 2015.

Website Trust Score – 60%, which is an Average Trust Index.

Ranking in Alexa – 6,580,604, which is not an impressive ranking.

Customer Reviews – There is no section where customers can post the Game Shop Reviews regarding their purchase.

Contact Information – The team’s physical address and contact number are mentioned. However, we could not retrieve any information regarding the validity of these contact points from the Net. Moreover, the e-mail address is generic and does not contain the portal’s domain.

Missing Specifications – There is no scope for filtering the products on this website.

Social Media Connections – The portal lacks social media linking. There are no social media badges on the home page, and those on the product description page open the users’ login pages and not the website’s profiles. This is an essential fact regarding your query Is Game Shop Legit .

Portal Design – Many categories are empty that depict poor web design. Also, words like ‘store name’ on the Return page suggest the developers have not filled the template correctly.

Content Originality – The Return policy states jewelry that the website does not deal with, so the designers may have copied the wordings from some source.

The above facts denote mixed opinions about this portal, and thus, we cannot declare its authenticity.

What is Game Shop?

Game Shop is an online e-commerce website that provides gaming consoles, accessories, and software pertaining to several renowned brands like Sony, Nintendo, Samsung, and Funskool. The accessories include headsets, cables, chargers, etc.

Specifications Elucidating on Is Game Shop Legit

Type of Website – An online e-commerce portal that deals with gaming items of various brands.

Website Address – https://www.indiangameshop.com/

Contact Address – No.1, 8th Street, Nandanam Extn, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – 600035

Telephone Number – Buyers can contact at 8939708980

E-mail Address – customercare.igp@hotmail.com

Sorting Option – Present

Filter By – Absent

Social Media Links – Unavailable

Privacy Policy and Terms – Mentioned

Shipping Details – The team ships the ordered products within ten business days.

Return and Refund Information – The return timeline is seven days from purchase. No refund timeline is given.

Products’ Price – INR (default), Euro, USD, and Pound Sterling.

Payment Options – Credit and debit cards, cash on delivery, and bank transfer. (The last option raises doubts concerning Is Game Shop Legit ).

Pros

Please find below the minimal advantages of shopping from this portal.

The product descriptions are elaborate and illustrative.

All important points are available in the Returns section.

Cons

We have mentioned here the negative aspects of this portal, which are much more than its pros.

There is no option to filter the products.

The portal lacks social media connections and customer reviews, making it difficult for buyers to trust it.

The web design looks as if it is copied from some template or another portal.

The contact address and phone numbers are not available on the Net directories.

Categories named mobile phones and other items are vacant.

Game Shop Reviews

Although the website is old, to our surprise, we could not find any reviews about it on platforms like Quora, Reddit, or Trustpilot. Also, the portal lacks the customer reviews segment. Therefore, as this website looks suspicious, it will be better to know the Easy and Simple methods of refund from PayPal to be alert.

The Final Verdict

The particulars provide mixed opinions about this website, and thus, it is better not to indulge in it. You should also be aware of Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam to protect your money. You may like to read about gaming consoles and their working.

