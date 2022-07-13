Is Gevshop Scam {July} Read The Entire Customer Review!

This website’s legitimacy is shared in this post, Is Gevshop Scam. Kindly read this post to learn more about this website.

Do you know about Gevshop? It is an online shopping platform in the United States, and people there are talking a lot about it. They are searching for detailed information on their products and their legitimacy. So, this post on Is Gevshop Scam will clarify your doubts and tell you if the website is legit.

Let us begin our research on the Gevshop website.

Is this online site legit?

Many buyers prefer online shopping. Online sellers may give attractive deals to their shoppers, and the buyers get easily attracted by such deals. They forget to check its legitimacy and share their credentials without thinking twice. This, in turn, becomes harmful for the customers as the site they have shopped from might be unsafe, and they may misuse your bank credentials to steal money.

Gevshop Reviews will guide you on the permissibility of Gevshop. You are at the right place if you are searching for Gevshop's legitimacy. Besides it, you will learn about its pros, cons, and features ahead. Kindly read the details below:

Registration Date : June 14, 2022, is the registration date of the Gevshop website. The website is one month old. We cannot trust this shop.

Trust Count : Gevshop has only a 1 percent trust score. The score is low, and we cannot suggest our readers shop from Gevshop.

Registrar : Gevshop is registered via NameSilo, LLC.

Social Networking Sites : Is Gevshop Scam ? We can say this shop is a scam as there is no availability on any social networking media. This makes it a suspicious website.

Customer Views : There are zero customer reviews available on their products. We have not seen any online portals sharing reviews on their products.

Data Security : The website follows HTTPS. Gevshop seems to be secured via the safest protocol.

Misplaced Information : We have not found any details on the phone number and location. But, the map of the location is shared.

Policy : Customer policies are mentioned appropriately in the layout. But, the date of returning the products is not mentioned.

Overview of Is Gevshop Scam

Gevshop is an online shop, but it has limited products. Despite having limited products, they have taken care of men and women. They have unisex products. So, you need not care about the availability of products. They have exciting offers and deals. If you have never visited this shop and want to know what they sell, kindly check the list below:

Shoes

Gym leggings

Women’s Camisole

Short-Sleeve t-shirt

Underwear for Women

Men’s Boxer

Specifications of Gevshop

URL of this website: https://www.gevshop.com/

Email Address: sales@customerservicesface.com

Contact Detail: Data unavailable

Address information: Data is unavailable, but a location map is given.

Is Gevshop Scam ? This can be evaluated by checking reviews, and we did not find any reviews on their products. No online sites have reviewed their products.

Shipping Details: It takes 7-9 working days to deliver orders.

Return Policy: Proper days of returning the product are not mentioned. Orders should be returned in the same packaging.

Payment modes are missing from the website’s layout.

Positive Highlights

Free shipping on orders above $35.

Email address is available.

Negative Highlights

Phone number and shop’s address are not mentioned.

Social networks are unavailable.

Payment modes are missing.

Days of returning the products are unavailable.

Customer views are not available on the products.

Gevshop Reviews

Gevshop has mentioned its email id, and the map of the location is also mentioned. But, the location seems to be different from the shop’s name. The website’s product does not have any ratings or customer reviews. Online review sites have not rated their collection. Social networking media links are not found. This means that the site is not popular on social media. One should not trust this website and take care of their personal information. They should not share the data unnecessarily. You can also check details on Credit Card Scamming here.

Final Summary

Ending this post on Is Gevshop Scam, this website is one month old. Having a short life expectancy makes it insecure for buyers. Moreover, the trust score is only one percent. Thus, we conclude that the website is not trustworthy. Online sellers may try to scam innocent buyers, so always take safety measures. Check details on the ways to get money back if scammed on PayPal.

Have you ever shopped from this site? Please tell us your experience if you have ever shopped.