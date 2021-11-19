Is Hakaistreet Legit (Nov 2021) Read Authentic Reviews!

Please peruse this write-up to address your query, Is Hakaistreet Legit, about an online e-commerce platform that sells winter garments with animated graphics.

Are you a fan of animated characters? Do you love wearing clothes with anime prints? What if a portal dedicatedly sells garments with animated graphics? Do you want to know from where you can buy such winterwear? Then, please continue reading to know about this website.

In today’s article, we have discussed an online portal that has combined anime and fashion. Shoppers from several nations, especially the United States, want to confirm Is Hakaistreet Legit before shopping from it. Therefore, please read on and find all details.

Is Hakaistreet Authentic?

Customers worldwide want to learn about the authenticity of this portal. Thus, we have fetched the below facts from the Web to help you confirm your query about its legitimacy.

Portal Age – One month only. The developers created it on 14 October 2021.

Portal Trust Score – 1%, which falls under the category of a Very Bad Trust Score.

Ranking in Alexa – 1,402,298, which is not an impressive rank.

Customer Reviews – We could not find any Hakaistreet Reviews on this website.

Social Media Presence – The website is linked to its Instagram profile

Content Originality – The privacy policy contains words such as Subtract, Insert, and the name of another e-commerce website. This indicates that the designers have copied the wordings from another template.

Poor Web Design – The Terms of Service and Refund Policy segments are mentioned twice on the same location.

Mismatch of Information – The number of days required to ship a product is mentioned differently in the FAQs and the Shipping Policy sections.

Keeping in mind the above facts, it is apparent that this website is suspicious. However, as it is a new portal, we cannot assert Is Hakaistreet Legit.

What is Hakaistreet?

Hakaistreet is an online e-commerce platform that sells winter wear with anime graphics. The clothing items include sweaters, hoodies, etc., all with animated characters as prints. The animations are mostly of popular comic or cartoon series.

Specifications

Website Type – An e-commerce website that provides winter garments with animated graphics.

Website Address – https://hakaistreet.com/

Contact Address – Unavailable

Telephone Number – (866) 734-4551

E-mail Id – support@hakaistreet.com

Sorting and Filtering Options – Available

Return and Refund Policies – Buyers must return the items within 30 days of purchase. However, no refund timeframe is mentioned. This point will reaffirm your query regarding Is Hakaistreet Legit .

Shipping Policy – Domestic shipment takes 8 to 17 working days, and international shipping takes 5 to 21 working days.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Service – Mentioned

Price of Products – By default in USD. Other currencies are non-functional yet mentioned.

Payment Methods – Major credit and debit cards like Visa, JCB, Discover, Amex, etc., and Apple Pay, GPay, etc.

Social Media Link – Available

Pros

The advantages of shopping from this portal are quite less. So please find them below.

The designers have provided explicit descriptions of the products.

A size chart is available that is useful for buyers.

Cons Concerning Is Hakaistreet Legit

The negative aspects of this website are much more than its pros. We have mentioned the same as follows.

As soon as we visit the website, suspicious messages appear too frequently on the bottom-right corner of the webpage regarding anonymous purchases.

There is no physical address of the owner on this website.

Customers will be unable to trust this platform due to the absence of customer reviews.

The Privacy Policy seems to be a copy-paste version of another website, whose name is also mentioned on this portal.

The shipping timelines do not match between various sections.

Hakaistreet Reviews

We looked for the customer reviews of this website on platforms like Quora, Reddit, and Trustpilot but could not find any information. This suggests that buyers have not trusted this website yet as it is a new portal. Furthermore, there are no product reviews on the subject website. Moreover, some products have the reviewing segment whereas some do not. Therefore, it is better you know how to Get Your Money-Back From PayPal Scammers to stay cautious.

The Final Verdict

Although it appears that this website is dubious, we cannot declare Is Hakaistreet Legit as it is a new portal. Nonetheless, you should know How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam while dealing with naive websites. You may also want to know about winter clothing and its types.

Please share your views about this website below.