Is Hellymoon Scam {April 2022} Check Honest Reviews Here

Scroll down the below article to get the details for the website Hellymoon.com, and check all the crucial details to know, Is Hellymoon Scam or not.

Are you looking for trendy outlooks that make you look outstanding on your special day or occasion? Are you also looking for great offers for designer outfits? Today, we have come up with the details for the new website that deals in trendy outfits with eye-catchy discounts for women. But, before purchasing, are you sure about the legitimacy of the website!

Many people from different parts of the world, especially from the United States, are looking forward to checking Is Hellymoon Scam before investing in it. Let’s discuss some legitimacy factors to know its trustworthiness.

Is this a legit site?

Domain age – The domain was created a few months back, i.e., 3rd December 2021. It is very new to be trusted.

Expiry Date – less than 1 year is left to expire this domain. That is, it will be expired on 3rd December 2022.

Trust Score – The trust score is very meagre, i.e., only 25%. This score suggests not investing in this platform.

Alexa Ranking – traffic found is medium, that is 550284.

Trust index – it is found somehow average, i.e., 61.1 out of 100.

Hellymoon Reviews – only positive reviews with 5-star ratings are available on the official platform. We also have found mixed reviews on other trusted online portals.

Social media links – active links are present on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest with no reviews from customers.

Company’s address – no address is given on the official portal.



About Hellymoon Website

This online platform deals in selling trendy outfits for women for different occasions. They have given a video section also so that customers can quickly rectify the look of the dress. They claim that they provide the best quality outfits for women at lower prices, so customers want to know: Is Hellymoon Scam or legit!

They claim that they focus on the below details to make their collection unique-

Product design,

Photography,

Manufacturing,

Premium quality,

Specialized quality assessment team,

Price guarantee,

Fastest turnaround time, and

Worldwide delivery.

After all these details, let us discuss some specific details of the platform.

Specifications for the website

Domain URL – https://www.hellymoon.com/

Website name – Hellymoon.com

Email address – service@hellymoon.com

Contact number – +8613861327290

Address – not given on the portal.

Live chat – 24/7 available.

Payments – many online methods are available, along with currency selection.

Shipping & Delivery – mainly deliver within 30 days as per the processing and shipping time.

Return & Refund – return can be initiated within 7 days of delivery. Items on sale cannot be returned.

Pros to know Is Hellymoon Scam or legit

Returns for the products are available.

Presence of active social media handlers.

24*7 live chat support is available.

Support contact number and email both are available.

Good discounts.

Detailed descriptions of the product are given.

Videos are present on the official portal.

Presence of reviews on both official site and website reviewing portals.

Cons for Hellymoon website

The owner’s information is missing from the official platform.

Processing and delivery time is too long.

Absent of reviews from social media pages.

Only positive reviews with 5-star ratings are found on the official page.

On sale products and accessories, returns are not available.

What are Hellymoon Reviews?

Customer reviews are essential for online portals to make a legit platform. Customer feedback also gives the website a crystal-clear image of its services and policies encryption. Gladly, many positive reviews are found both on website reviewing portals and on the official platform with 5-star ratings.

Customers commented that they got what they ordered and it was worth the money. But unfortunately, negative reviews are also found on trusted portals stating that they haven’t received any product.

Also, no reviews can be fetched from social media pages. Further, click here to know how to save your money from PayPal scams.

The Last Words

Our answer for: Is Hellymoon Scam, is in a dubious state. This is because many essential factors are favouring this portal. And on the other hand, many critical details are either not found or present in a non-trusted state. Also, click here to read the FAQs for the website to help yourself better.

Therefore, we recommend researching this website well before investing in it. Further, share your experience with us if you have tried investing in this portal. Also, click here to know more how to save your money from Credit Card Scams.