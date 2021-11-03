Is Hotkickss.RU Legit {Nov 2021} Check – Is It Legit?

This article gives you the insight about the newly launched footwear website with all major details along with the tools to know Is Hotkickss.RU Legit.

Do you love to update yourself by trying new items? Are you eagerly waiting to buy designer footwear? If yes, than you don’t have to wait because hereby we are providing you all the details for the website HOTSTICKSS.RU which is providing the same. The company is situated in the United States. The website is selling numerous of trendy design.

As we know before going to purchase from this website its compulsory to check Is Hotkickss.RU Legit or not?

Genuineness of the website

To insure that the site is legit it’s necessary to match in some of the aspects which is mentioned in the terms of authenticity .so let’s check in

Brand Creation Date: 10/04/2021(Less than 6 months)

The domain Name: HOTKICKSS.RU

Owner Information: Not opened officially kept it as a Private Person.

The trust score: only 1% score detected which is poor.

Missing information: Address and contact details are missing.

Plagiarized Content: while researching Hotkickss.RU Reviews , we found most of the content is plagiarized.

Brand Popularity: it’s not well-known between users.

Broken Link: the link of the website is broken so we have to be aware.

Social media existence: we find its availability on instagram and in what’s app but not anywhere else.

Hereby by the inspection we couldn’t get any such details which prove the site to be the authentic hence we have to go through its sections also for knowing its popularity.

What is HOTKICKSS?

It is an online platform selling various kinds of footwear. While researching Is Hotkickss.RU Legit, we also found that the website is claiming to deliver the product within 5 days only, and also dealing in branded products like NIKE, ADIDAS NMD, AIR JORDAN, ADIDAS YEEZY, SANDALS, and many more. They are also providing hands-on customer service for resolving customer’s enquiries.

As per our research, we also found that that for delivering their orders in different regions they are using DHL service so that customer can get the product within few days after ordering. But do not get fascinated by these offers as we need to analyze all the tools for finding whether the site is legit or not? Let us check some details to know the same!

Specifications to know Is Hotkickss.RU Legit?

Website-https://www.hotkickss.ru/

Domain Creation- 10/04/2021

Domain Expiration-10/04/2022

Address-not mentioned

Contact number: What’s app -+85267320055

E-mail id-hoticksx@gmail.com

Portal- footwear of all types

Return policy – within 7 days on returnable item by contacting on

What’s app +8619947578039

Customer service – support: fetchx001@gmail.com

Exchange- within 2 working days on applicable item

Refund :possible in your card account but after 14-30 days

Shipping policy: DHL shipping 1-4 business days

Order cancelation- possible after consultation with customer service in what’s app.

Payment Mode-PAYPAL,JCB,MASTER CARD,VISA,DHL

Social media existence-the website is partially available on social platform so it’s needed to check Is Hotkickss.RU Legit or not.

Pros of HOTKICKSS :

Good customer reviews as stars are present on its own page.

You can avail 24/7 customer service.

The website uses SSL encryption which ensures secure server to us while shopping online.

You can avail 10% by using the payment method of western Union.

Cons of HOTKICKSS :

You cannot cancel your order which has been shipped out.

It takes 3to 7days to update package details after being shipped out.

Refund process is time taking and complicated.

The address of website is not mentioned.

The trusts core of website is very bad.

What is Hotkickss.RU Reviews?

As if we didn’t any get details regarding the website authenticity on its legit section so it’s better to read its reviews for further assessment.

In search of website and its popularity we find good remarks of users on its page beside that we find its presence partially on social platform as well zero existence on trust pilot. Hereby also we didn’t get any positive response in terms of authenticity of website.

Final Verdict:

it’s a too new colourful website with five star ratings and hot deals beside of that it haven’t been noticed by the user online on social platform as well as on internet .the website is missing it address and the content of its not also 100% original. So in conclusion we can say not to purchase from this site until its being proved by the users that Is Hotkickss.RU Legit?

Have you ever shop from this website? Share your experience with us via commenting.

