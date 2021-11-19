Is Julius Jones Free {Nov} Read His Full Case History!

Just a few hours before executing Jones, the Governor had approved clemency. Read this article to know Is Julius Jones Free.

Did you know that Jones has spent twenty years of his life in prison? Jones had maintained his sinlessness, asserting that he was framed by one of his pals from high school, Christopher Jordan (a co-defendant within the 1999 case). This month Jones’s mother, Julius from the United States, appealed with Stitt to prevent Execution.

Let us look at comprehensive and detailed timeline event information to check if Is Julius Jones Free.

Who is Julius Jones?

Julius Jones is a 41-year-old Black man. Jurors chose Execution as punishment in the 2002 trial. Jones was set to be executed on 18th November 2021 at 4 p.m. civil time for the 1999 carjacking and killing of Paul Howell.

On 28th July 1999, Paul Scott Howell, a 45 years old Edmond insurance executive, was shot outside his parents’ house in front of his daughters and sister, ages 9 and 7.Paul’s SUV was also stolen.

Let us look at a series of events in Jones’s life below.

The Case History to check Is Julius Jones Free?

On 30th July 1999, Christopher Jordan (20 years old) was accused of driving Jones to the crime scene and was sent to jail.

On 31st July 1999: Former high school athlete Julius Darius Jones (19 years old) was arrested as the murder weapon was found in his parents’ home.

On 2nd August 1999: Oklahoma County DA Bob Macy informed that he would seek the Execution for Jones.

In 2001, Jordan agreed to testify against Jones.

In October 2018, A forensics lab reported that DNA from a stain on clothes worn by one of Howell’s killers matches the DNA of Jones. This would have given you a clue about Is Julius Jones Free as the chances of the result belonging to somebody else within the African-American population being one in 110 million.

In September 2021, The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board had voted 3:1 to advocate Governor Kevin Stitt to alter Jones’ sentence to life in prison with the likelihood of parole.

In October 2021, Jones asked an Oklahoma City federal judge for a stay on his Execution, But the judge had refused his request.

On 27th October 2021: A federal appellate court granted Execution stays for death house inmates John Grant and Julius Jones. But, does this mean Is Julius Jones Free? Let’s check below.

Current events:

In November 2021, before Stitt’s choice, Jones’ family pleaded with Oklahoma Governor to grant him clemency.

At the same time, a protest has erupted at the Governor’s hall at the state capitol, perusing Oklahoma City law officials to erect barricades to bar the protesters from entering Stitt’s home while the Governor APPROVED CLEMENCY.

Conclusion:

Jones was APPROVED CLEMENCY by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on 18th November 2021. Stitt declared that Jones would be SENTENCED TO CAPTIVITY without the likelihood to QUALIFY IN FUTURE to use a clemency or parole. By reading this article, we hope you got the answer about Is Julius Jones Free

