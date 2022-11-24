Is Just Custodial Com Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews!

This post on Is Just Custodial com Scam or Legit will guide the authenticity of this store. Read the article carefully.

Have ever been to the Justcustodial store? Do you know what this store sells? Many buyers might have gone through the Justcustodial store but all the online sites are not trustworthy. Customers from the United States are finding Is Just Custodial com Scam or Legit. There are many ways to get evidence of the trustworthiness of this store.

This article will help buyers to know if this store is real or fake.

Is Justcustodial legit?

There are multiple elements that can justify whether our store is genuine or defrauding customers. Undoubtedly the majority of online stores nowadays are scams. Innocent customers are defrauded by many scam sites so let’s know if this store is genuine or fake.

Domain registration : The domain of the Justcustodial website was launched on 14 November 2022

Domain expiry : The domain of the Justcustodial store will expire on 13 November 2023

Trust Score : The Justcustodial store has got trust rate of only 1%

Just Custodial com Reviews : Justcustodial store has not received any reviews from customers.

Policies : The Justcustodial store policies are stated appropriately in the layout of this store website.

Social media accounts : Social media accounts are unavailable.

Data encryption : The website is secured with an HTTPS connection.

Missing data : The site has not mentioned any details related to the owner.

Brief about the Portal

Justcustodial is a store registered in online search engines which sells attractive and astonishing women’s clothes. The store has an eye catchy collection of women’s trending dresses. Have a glimpse from the below list:

Knot side Jumpsuit

Satin crisis pocket pants

Long vintage dress

Is Just Custodial com Scam or Legit? It’s too early to judge this store. We have more details about this store that can give us an exact answer about legitimacy. We suggest buyers read all the points ahead so that nothing could be left. So let’s move to the further inquiry about this store.

Features of Justcustodial

URL : https://justcustodial.com/

Email address : justcustodial@gmail.com.

Phone number : unavailable

Store Address : Unavailable

Shipment Policy : The Justcustodial Store takes two to five days for item delivery.

Payment options : Diners Club, VISA, American Express, JCB.

Positive Highlights

The store has provided an email address.

Negative Highlights

Reviews of this store are missing.

The social media pages of this store are unavailable.

Just Custodial com Reviews

Justcustodial Store has unlimited women’s dresses but none of the products have got reviews from customers. The official website of this store does not have customer reviews. On searching the accounts or pages of this store we couldn’t find any relevant information. The store is not registered on online rating websites so the reviews of this store are unavailable.

There are no Facebook ratings for this website. The site was registered recently and has zero reviews from customers. You can get protection from Credit card scams by going through this link.

Final summary

Wrapping up this post on Is Just Custodial com Scam or Legit, the store has got zero customer ratings. The trust rate of the Justcustodial website is one percent. The life expectancy of the Justcustodial store is below one month. The store seems suspicious. Buyers must be patience for the reviews. Get details on PayPal Scam here. Click this link for more details on dresses.

What are your thoughts on this post? Kindly tell us in the comment box.

Is Just Custodial com Scam or Legit: FAQS

Q1. What is Justcustodial?

Like various online shopping website platforms, Justcustodial is one of the shopping website stores which deals in clothes of women. The store has got a good collection of trending women’s dresses.

Q2. When was this website registered?

This website was registered on 14 November 2022.

Q3. What is the expiry date of this website?

The website will expire on 13 November 2023.

Q4. How can a customer contact this store?

The store has provided only email to contact them. So buyers can reach out to the store by mailing their query to justcustodial@gmail.com.

Q5. Is Just Custodial com Scam or Legit?

As per the elements we have discussed in this article, the site does not look trustworthy so buyers must wait for a genuine customer response.

Q6. Who is the proprietor of the Justcustodial store?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the proprietor of this store as the Justcustodial store has not mentioned any data about the owner.

Q7. What is the return policy of this store?

The store provides a return policy of 14 days. This means customers can apply for a return within 14 days of delivery.