Is Kauliy Scam or Legit {Oct 2022} An In-Depth Review!

Kauliy.com is a valid domain-

The domain is 2-month 2-days old, and it was created on 10/08/2022

The domain trust count is 2 %.

A valid mobile number or telephone number is not stated by its developer.

The creator of the domain does not mention any physical address of the store.

We did not track any social media logos on its official or another page.

The domain has got #2633523 placed on the global ranking platform.

Are frequent purchasers’ Kauliy Reviews tracked? No

The development hides the name of the domain holder.

Individual pages are maintained to read each policy.

14-day return policy we found.

A refund is applicable, but after proper inspection.

What is Kauliy.com?

Kauliy,com is the fastest e-commerce selling platform that offers Halloween products. From the domain, you can buy Halloween hoodies, jackets, bottoms, coats, t-shirts, and so on. The products are available in different Halloween patterns that differentiate you from others.

Here you can explore a variety of clothes that will make your Halloween special, but there is a need to know Is Kauliy Scam or Legit before investing even a single penny in it.

Specification of Kauliy.com –

Kind of domain- The domain is categorized as the busy cloth industry.

Variety of goods- All Halloween printed T-shirts, bottom, etc.

The domain has created on – 10/08/2022

The domain will expire on- 10/08/2023

Domain URL – https://www.kauliy.com/

Email Id – kauliy@service120.com

Ring-up on – Contact number is missing.

Official address- It is not stated on the domain

Transport strategy- 7 to 15 days.

Term of delivery- It uses UPS and DHL to ship your order.

According to Kauliy Reviews, read its paybacks-

On the domain, you can get a variety of Halloween clothes.

Drawbacks of domain-

The physical address and contact number are missing.

Reviews-

The e-commerce domain is poorly developed and lacks several details. We did not get any single review due to the lack of its web page on social media. It raises trust issues, so read –Know About PayPal Scams here.

The Conclusion-

Analysis of Is Kauliy Scam or Legit revealed the site acquired two percent of the trusted score. That’s why we will request you to analyze it carefully before to shop. Similarly, read, Get more details About Credit Card Scams here.

