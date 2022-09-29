Is Kemil Shop Scam Or Legit {Sep} Check The Reviews!

The article Is Kemil Shop Scam or Legit provides you with the website legitimacy details. Be aware of fraud.

The world has got addicted to massaging the body at home with electronic gadgets. Have you been interested in purchasing electronic gadgets for your need? Then, we will inform you of the portal that will help you. Kemil.biz is an e-commerce platform serves in India. The website claims you deliver quality products for customers. Before investing, let us help you with simplification on Is Kemil Shop Scam or Legit?

Legitimacy

Website Age: The website was created in less than a month. (Developed date:4 th September 2022)

Alexa Rank : The Alexa rank of the website is 3552998.

Website Trust Score: The portal earned a terrible trust score of 1%.

Social Media Links: Connected to Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Telegram and LinkedIn.

Copied Content: There is no About Us section in the portal.

Customer Reviews : No customer reviews are available for products.

Contact Address Legitimacy: The firm exists at the address.

The Return and exchange policies: No policies are mentioned on the website.

Let us peek into details with Kemil Shop Reviews.

About Kemil.biz

Kemil.biz is an online start-up portal for customers that provides various electronic gadgets. The products include:

Massagers

Amplifiers

Lamps

Magnetic Posture correctors.

Specifications

The Portal Address: https://kemil.biz/

E-mail Id : kemilshop00@gmail.com

Phone Number: +91 9904954289

Contact Address: Kemil. Shop 205-206-207, Nagdevi Street, Mumbai-400003, Maharashtra, India .

Shipping and Delivery Policies: Shipping fee of Rs 79 overall products. Ships within 7 working but the delivery depends on courier service.

Payment Options: Secured through PayTM, Payu, EBS and all credit cards.

Pros

The contact address available, and the portal is verified with HTTP protocol.

Cons

No consumer reviews are available.

Kemil Shop Reviews.

Kemil.biz is an e-business platform for electronic products for the body at home. The firm claims to serve its consumers with fast delivery with high-quality products. Besides the service, the portal cannot gain opinions from its buyers. The site has not received a review from the customers for their purchases. We suggest you to research more before purchase anything. In addition, click here for Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.

Conclusion

We have informed you about the website’s legitimacy. As the website age is less than a month and terrible trust score. So we urge you to investigate more before purchasing and read the article Is Kemil Shop Scam or Legit? Click on Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

