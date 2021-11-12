Is Kichidare Legit (Nov 2021) Read Reviews Here!

Please go through this write-up to answer your query, Is Kichidare Legit, regarding a website that provides scented candles, shoes, and gaming accessories.

Do you want to adorn your interior with aromatic candles? Are you browsing the Web for an upcoming party and looking for scented candles? Have you recently come across the website called Kichidare but are confused about its products or genuineness? Then, you do not need to worry, as we have mentioned all facts about this portal in our write-up.

In this article, we have discussed the latest query by shoppers worldwide, especially in the United States.

Is Kichidare Authentic?

We know you are in doubt concerning this website’s legality. Therefore, please find the following particulars to elucidate the authenticity of this portal.

Website Age – 5 years. Its creation date is 5 September 2016.

Website Trust Score – 40%, which is a Mediocre Trust Index.

Alexa Rank – There is no information about its ranking in Alexa on the Web.

Redirection to other Portals – On clicking its products, the website is redirecting to other e-commerce websites.

Spelling Error – The word Shopping is misspelled as Shooping on the home page.

Poor Web Design – The home page portrays that this portal deals only with scented candles, whereas other types of products appear on clicking the candles category. Also, there is no provision to filter the products, which are too many in number.

Customer Reviews – We could not find any product reviews on this website.

Social Media Connection – There is no linking between this portal and social media platforms.

Contact Information – The address and telephone number mentioned on this website are also present as the contact points of other suspicious platforms.

The above points indicate that this website can be a scam.

What is Kichidare?

Kichidare is an online e-commerce platform that claims to sell scented candles via its home page. However, it also provides shoes and gaming accessories by connection with other portals.

Specifications

Website Type – An online electronic commerce platform that provides aromatic candles, shoes, and gaming accessories.

Website Address – https://kichidare.com/

Contact Address – 9169, W State St. 4000, Garden City, ID – 83714

Phone Number – It is (1 202) 990 7031

E-mail Id – contact@kichidare.com

Sort By – Available

Filter By – Unavailable

Product Price – Mentioned in USD.

Social Media Presence – Absent

Payment Methods – Credit cards of Amex, Discover, Visa, etc.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Service – Mentioned

Shipping Information – Standard delivery takes 8 to 12 working days. Customers can avail themselves of free shipping within the United States .

Return and Refund – Customers should return the products within 30 days of buying them. The team shall process the refunds within 14 days from the return date.

Pros

We could not find many positive aspects of this website. Please find them below.

The team has covered all legal points in the policies.

The designers have mentioned adequate information in the products’ descriptions.

Cons

There are many disadvantages of shopping from this website, as you can find below.

On clicking the products, other portals are opening, and such redirection is highly suspicious.

As soon as opening the website, a pop-up message keeps appearing about the recent orders by other customers. This looks doubtful as these notifications are too frequent.

We could not find any product reviewed by buyers on this website.

Although this website is old, it does not have social media linking.

There are too many products to trust, with no filtering option to ease the shopping experience.

It is difficult to rely on this portal as the contact points are duplicated.

Kichidare Reviews

Customers’ reviews are essential to check the authenticity of a website before you start a deal. However, there is no citation of this website that offers scented candles on reviewing platforms like Trustpilot, Quora, or Reddit. Also, there are no product reviews on the website, and it seems that buyers could not trust this dubious portal. In this regard, please read How to Get a Refund on Paypal, If Scammed, to safeguard your assets.

The Final Verdict

Based on our research, this website may be illicit, especially due to its redirection. We suggest you not indulge in such dubious platforms and know how to Get money refund on credit card to stay cautious.

