Is Kimboerley Scam {June 2022} A Company Review!

This post discusses Is Kimboerley Scam or not with a deep analysis of its features. Read the post completely to know the truth.

Are you looking for fashion wear for yourself? If yes, then you might hear of Kimboerley shop. The shop is gaining popularity across Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States for its ready cloth. In case you might don’t know you will know about the shop here. So, if you want to buy cloth, let’s discuss whether it Is Kimboerley Scam or not.

To know its legitimacy, let’s research the truth of this website.

Is this site Legit?

How do you know if this site is a scam or not? In the era of digitalization, people are always keen to find out the best deal related to clothes, accessories, electrical and much more on the online platform. Moreover, nowadays, people prefer online platforms to save time and energy. Due to such reasons, fraud and scams are becoming common. So, to avoid such scams, you must have good knowledge about the website where you are browsing products. To know about this site, keep reading the post below.

Kimboerley Reviews will analyze the website to determine whether it is a scan. Here we have deeply researched the site’s features below to know its reality.

Registrar: The shop is registered with the SNAPNAMES 33, LLC name.

Website Registration : 03/04/2022 is the shop’s registration date. The website was registered less than six months ago.

Social Accounts : The website is absent from any social media platform or account, making this site a suspect.

Customer Policy : Though the site has mentioned all the customer’s policies in its section, the policies seem misguided or not mentioned. So, Is Kimboerley Scam ?

Trust Factor : The trust index shows only a 1% trust factor which is a very poor scale on the trust meter.

Buyer’s Review : There are no reviews found on the website because there is no review section on the website.

Data Security : The data is secured with HTTPS, which means the data is safe for transferring data to the customers.

Misplaces Information : The site doesn’t mention the details related to the owner as the owner’s details are hidden with no contact number, and the email address is also hidden.

Alexa Rating : The site has a 4800151 global ranking which is very low.

Breif on Is Kimboerley Scam?

Kimboerley is an online fashion store with multiple clothing ranges for men and women. They sell an array of clothing for women and men at reasonable prices. The shop also offers you an attractive discount on purchases of items. They are dealing with the following clothes range:-

Tee-shirts

Hoodies

Jacket

Overcoat

Blazer

Features of Kimboerley Shop

Company Address: SUITE 10542, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBEYLANDS SOUTH, NAVAN, MEATH, C15 DD72, IRELAND

Email Address: email@domaindiscreet.com

Phone Number: +1.9027492701

Shipping Policy: The company hasn’t mentioned any information related to its shipping policy or shipping charge.

The products mentioned arise a question Is Kimboerley Scam because the website hasn’t mentioned the feedback section for its customers.

Return Policy: The company page has mentioned 30 dates easy return policy.

Payment Modes: The site doesn’t mention any information related to payment methods.

Positive Highlights

The company has 30 days return policy.

This site has a wide range of products.

Negative Highlights

The site is not available on any social media platform.

This site hasn’t mentioned any mode of payment on its official page.

The feedback section is not available on the page.

The owner’s name and phone number are not mentioned on the page.

Kimboerley Reviews

The shop has mentioned the privacy policy, shipping policy and return and refund details. But some essential information is still present on the page, including payment mode, shipping charges, refund amount, tracking facility and others. On Google, the site has a 3-star rating with all the positive reviews that show the website’s suspicious nature. Moreover, neither the site has a review on its official page nor does Google has trustworthy reviews. Therefore, all the above details suspend the buyer’s mind.

The Alexa rating and trust score on the meter is also very low; hence we can’t recommend this site to buyers. To know more about Is Kimboerley Scam and Credit card scams and fraud, read the article completely.

Final Verdict

As we concluded the Kimboerly review, we found that the site was registered less than six months ago with poor Alexa and trust scores; thus, we cannot believe in its legitimacy. To know more about PayPal Scam, keep reading this post. Also, check.

