Is Kuminai Scam Or Legit {Sep} Check The Reviews!

This post on Is kuminai Scam or Legit will reveal all the website’s features, legitimacy, and positive and negative points.

Do you have a pet? Are you looking for a website to shop for products for your pets? If yes, then we have you covered. Kuminai shop in the United States provides a variety of products for pet care. If you want to shop from this website, please read Is kuminai Scam or Legit.

Legitimacy data of Kuminai

The following is some information that can help judge the website’s legitimacy, so please keep reading.

Website creation : Kuminai was registered on 19 th April 2022

Registrar : Sav.com, LLC

Trust score : Kuminai has a very bad trust index of 1%

Social media accounts: Kuminai is not available on social media

Policies : Privacy policy, shipping policy and terms of conditions are explained in detail in the layout of the website

Missing information : The return and refund policy is not available on the shop

Buyer’s feedback : There are no Kuminai Reviews on the shop’s official website.

Introduction

Kuminai has a variety of products for various household purposes. Also, there are some random products like toys for kids

Traits of Kuminai

URL : https://kuminai.com/

Email address : contact@kuminai.com

Phone number: +1 606-449-3652

Company address : 15 Harvard Ave, Frostproof, FL, 33843, US

Return and refund policy : It is not provided by the website

Shipping Policy : It can take upto 5 to 10 days to receive a product

Payment methods : PayPal is the only payment method available in the shop

Positive traits

The email address, phone number and location are available on the website

Negative traits

There is only one payment method available in the shop

Kuminai Reviews

There are no reviews on the official website of the shop. Also, there are no reviews on any online review sites. This makes it hard to decide whether we should shop from this website. Other than this, as there are no social media accounts of the shop, we could not find any reviews on the shop’s social media accounts. Interested readers can check out credit card scams through this post.

Final verdict

To conclude this post, kuminai is a very recent website with a terrible trust score. Also, because of the lack of reviews, we cannot determine Is kuminai Scam or Legit. So we will advise buyers to research and then explore this website. Customers can take a look at measures to stay clear of PayPal scammers. Please visit this page to know more about trust rank

