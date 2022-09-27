Is Kuminai Scam Or Legit {Sep} Check The Reviews!
This post on Is kuminai Scam or Legit will reveal all the website’s features, legitimacy, and positive and negative points.
Do you have a pet? Are you looking for a website to shop for products for your pets? If yes, then we have you covered. Kuminai shop in the United States provides a variety of products for pet care. If you want to shop from this website, please read Is kuminai Scam or Legit.
Legitimacy data of Kuminai
The following is some information that can help judge the website’s legitimacy, so please keep reading.
- Website creation: Kuminai was registered on 19th April 2022
- Registrar: Sav.com, LLC
- Trust score: Kuminai has a very bad trust index of 1%
- Social media accounts: Kuminai is not available on social media
- Policies: Privacy policy, shipping policy and terms of conditions are explained in detail in the layout of the website
- Missing information: The return and refund policy is not available on the shop
- Buyer’s feedback: There are no Kuminai Reviews on the shop’s official website.
Introduction
Kuminai has a variety of products for various household purposes. Also, there are some random products like toys for kids
Traits of Kuminai
- URL: https://kuminai.com/
- Email address: contact@kuminai.com
- Phone number: +1 606-449-3652
- Company address: 15 Harvard Ave, Frostproof, FL, 33843, US
- Return and refund policy: It is not provided by the website
- Shipping Policy: It can take upto 5 to 10 days to receive a product
- Payment methods: PayPal is the only payment method available in the shop
Positive traits
- The email address, phone number and location are available on the website
Negative traits
- There is only one payment method available in the shop
Kuminai Reviews
There are no reviews on the official website of the shop. Also, there are no reviews on any online review sites. This makes it hard to decide whether we should shop from this website. Other than this, as there are no social media accounts of the shop, we could not find any reviews on the shop’s social media accounts. Interested readers can check out credit card scams through this post.
Final verdict
To conclude this post, kuminai is a very recent website with a terrible trust score. Also, because of the lack of reviews, we cannot determine Is kuminai Scam or Legit. So we will advise buyers to research and then explore this website. Customers can take a look at measures to stay clear of PayPal scammers. Please visit this page to know more about trust rank
