Is Lostloots Scam {Feb 2022} Detailed Website Review!

This article highlighted the details of online shopping which will support you before investing your hard-earned money. Clarify Is Lostloots Scam here.

Are you surfing for online shopping websites for your daily needs? If yes, you would have spent more time on multiple sites, right?

Did you go through Lostloots.com while surfing? If not, you must know about it before purchasing here.

Though, this site provides with various packages like fashion accessories, books, snacks, beauty products, technology, random surprises, toys, and gadgets. We need to go through this site and understand Is Lostloots Scam?

They deliver their goods and the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom with safety.

Is Lostloots.com a trusted site?

Portal Age: The website is created on Sept 16th, 2021which is less than six months.

Alexa Ranking : It is missing for this site.

Portal Trust Score: The site scored 2%, a lousy trust score.

Social Media Connection: Linked to Instagram, Tiktok.

Customer Reviews : We noticed little feedback for the products on sites. There are only four reviews with five-star ratings. And few said that they got the tracking number, but the package was not delivered, to the respective location. To explore more, we need to look into Lostloots Reviews .

Copied Content: The site’s content seems to be copied from others observed. It is dubious about trusting Contact Address Legitimacy: The official address is missing.

Owner Information: There is no such information that shows it is suspicious.

The Return and exchange policies: There is no return or exchange option.

Now, let us peek into the comprehensive details in the coming section.

About Lostloots.com

The About us section of Lostloots.com provides the mystery box packages by regenerating the delight when unpacking them. It is an online shopping store which sells various products like accessories, snacks and so on. However, Is Lostloots Scam?

Lostloots.com is a virtual shopping store that sells items and surprises customers. It is user-friendly for the customers to get their needy. Thus we suggest you grab knowledge about some specific features.

Specifications

Website Type: It is an online retail platform.

The website Address : https://lostloots.com

The mail address: There is no such id.

Phone Number: There is no contact number. Only live chat is available.

Contact Address: The point of contact is missing, which leads to suspicion.

Sort and filter option: The website allows the feasibility of sorting and filtering the products.

We investigated for extra details that elucidate Is Lostloots Scam? So, continue reading till the end for further honest review below.

Products Price: It is acceptable in USD.

Shipping and Delivery Policies: It is free for all orders in the United States. It is shipped, through FedEx and UPS.

Payment Options: It is acceptable through Apple Pay, Discover, JCB, Visa, and Master card.

Even though the above data shared seems vague, you should distinguish between positive and negative aspects of the products on the site. Therefore, let us dive to grasp relevant details below.

Positive facts to simplify Is Lostloots Scam?

The website shows the offers with special discounts when we sign up.

It provides free shipping on all orders.

Customer reviews are provided on the site.

They avail with most of the relevant policies in detail.

Negative thought

The contact details are missing on the site.

The score is just 2% in its evaluation.

It is a recently created website that is less than six months.

There are no exchanges and refund policies.

The delivery time is two weeks which is huge.

Customer reviews play a critical role to understand the legitimacy of the website. So, let us see whether this site avails it.

Lostloots Reviews

We know that Lostloots.com is a recently developed website. As per analysis, many customers were unhappy because they did not receive the packages and, also when the customers contacted, did not get a proper response. Reputed sites also did not give limelight to this site.

In addition, Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed from this link.

Conclusion

We found that Lostloots.com does not have good feedback, and it has a shallow trust score, which is not advisable to choose. Hence, it is a suspicious site that is untrusted. Be careful while placing an order on this site.

Do you want to explore more parameters to clear Is Lostloots Scam? Then look into it before you decide. Do not miss to comment your thoughts below.

Click on the link for the online shopping store.

Furthermore, Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam is here.